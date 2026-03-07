Beastars Season 4: Why Was it Canceled?

Helmed by Shinichi Matsumi, ‘Beastars’ returns with its final season to approach the herbivores vs carnivores conflict with a brand new perspective. Legoshi, after narrowly cheating death and reuniting with Haru, vows to stop Melon’s unique brand of evil before it is too late. The problem, however, is that Melon is capable of seamlessly blending in and out of society, which makes holding him accountable a near-impossible task. By the end of the coming-of-age thriller anime, Legoshi is declared a most-wanted criminal and has to fight Melon in the underground to reunite with Haru and begin the life of his dreams. Netflix announced the third season in July 2021, declaring it to be the final season of the series. As such, there has been no announcement about a fourth season as of writing.

Beastars Season 3 Was Always Meant to be the Final Season of the Show

With Netflix dubbing the third season of ‘Beastars’ as the final season, the chances of the show returning for a fourth run are exceedingly low. The reason for this is simple: the third season adapts the manga by Paru Itagaki to the very end, tying all loose threads up to give Legoshi’s story a fitting conclusion. As of writing, Paru has not expressed any desire to continue the story in manga format, meaning that any extension of the show will have to be anime original in nature. However, it is not uncommon for manga series to get a sequel part or a spinoff months or even years after the original publication is concluded. The most contemporary example of this is the manga ‘Jujutsu Kaisen,’ which ended its run in September 2024, with a spinoff series titled ‘Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’ coming up a year later.

Famously, the ‘Baki’ series, penned by Paru’s father, Keisuke Itagaki, is a multi-part story which largely features a small, tightly-knit group of characters, with Netflix adapting up to ‘Baki-Dou,’ as of writing. As such, there is already a precedent for a hypothetical continuation of ‘Beastars,’ with Netflix and Studio Orange joining hands to animate Legoshi’s adventures with his friends and family. However, much of this depends on whether the creators, especially Paru herself, intend to add a new chapter to the storyline.

Paru Itagaki Has Teased That a Sequel Might be in the Works

During the Netflix 10th Anniversary Stage Event in Japan in 2025, Paru Itagaki brought up the possibility of a sequel, acknowledging how fans worldwide are all craving new stories set in the ‘Beastars’ world. She likened the manga to her hometown, as something she can return to anytime. While Paru didn’t confirm if she is working on something akin to ‘Beastars Part 2,’ she did state that a new story might come soon, which is still great news for fans of the series. Notably, there is already canon ‘Beastars’ content outside of the main series, in the form of a manga short story collection titled ‘Beast Complex.’

While the manga ‘Beast Complex’ predates ‘Beastars,’ all of its stories are set in the same world as its more popular sibling narrative. Paru briefly paused work on ‘Beast Complex’ after March 2019, but the series resumed serialization in 2021 and has been releasing new stories on and off since. Paru has also been involved in several creative projects since the conclusion of ‘Beastars,’ including manga like ‘Sanda’ and ‘Taika’s Reason.’ Hence, the probability of her returning to the animal world of ‘Beastars’ in full capacity cannot be determined. Still, there is a distinct chance of a dedicated sequel series being released sometime in the future, and whether or not Netflix picks it up depends on the show’s overall popularity and demand from fans.

A Potential Beastars Season 4 Can Explain Melon’s Fate

While the ending of ‘Beastars’ neatly wraps up the majority of plot points, some things are intentionally left ambiguous. The biggest mystery, perhaps, is that Melon is alive but missing. This can either mean that he is secretly in police custody, or, in the worst-case scenario, that he is out on the streets and hungry for revenge. As Melon’s dynamic with Haru isn’t resolved with a direct confrontation, a potential continuation of the story can easily center itself around this conflict, fleshing out Haru’s perspective on things, and how it foils Melon’s antagonistic schemes. Another plot point that can probably be explored is the production of artificial meat, which is currently on hold due to Louis’ suspicions, but can easily serve as a watershed moment for the animal kingdom as a whole.

Fans are also curious about Juno’s fate, as the last we see of her is in the mid-credits scene, where Louis unceremoniously breaks things off with her. While it has been established that he is currently embroiled in a political conflict, his exact reasoning as to breaking things off with her are not touched upon, and can be cleared up with a potential ‘Beastars Part 2.’ Above all, this imagined world has no shortage of unique, richly developed characters with their own lives, thrills and conflicts, and any one of them can easily become the slate for a new storyline. Whether it is Jack’s growing disillusionment with the system, the 500 Cornered Rats’ struggle to survive in the black market, or Sagwan’s oceanic adventures, there is always an eccentric storyline in ‘Beastars’ that the creators can take off with.

