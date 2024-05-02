Netflix’s Beautiful Rebel’s True Story, Explained

Netflix’s Italian film, ‘Beautiful Rebel,’ takes the viewers on an adventure alongside an aspiring musician who lives life to the beat of her own heart despite the numerous obstacles that circumstances pitch her way. Hailing from Siena, Gianna Nannini dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter and runs away to Milan to pursue the same dream in her late teenage years. While the same results in complications between her and her family, especially her father, Danilo, the woman stays true to herself. However, even after Gianna’s music takes off, new drawbacks follow as she continues to fight for her happiness and success.

The film charts Gianna’s frantic journey as the narrative intersperses her past with the present that unfolds with the plot progression. Thus, the tale brings a musician’s life to the screen through an emotionally charged perspective that feels poignant and authentic. However, the same, paired with the depiction of Gianna’s success, may lead viewers to wonder about the realism behind the story. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Beautiful Rebel Biographs Italian Rockstar Gianna Nannini

‘Beautiful Rebel,’ known as ‘Sei Nell’anima’ in the original Italian, presents a biographical story based on the life and career of the actual Gianna Nannini, one of the biggest rockstars to come out of Italy. The musician rose to fame in 1979 when she first delivered a domestic hit, which eventually propelled her to an international breakthrough in 1984. The artist continues to make music to this day and released a new album in 2024 that shares her biopic’s title, ‘Sei Nel L’anima.’

In 2016, Nannini penned her autobiography, ‘Cazzi Miei,’ wherein she shared details and instances from her life. Cinzia TH Torrini, the director of ‘Beautiful Rebel,’ mined inspiration from the same work and went on to use it as the basis for her film. Even though Nannini wasn’t initially attracted to the idea of bringing her life story to the screen, she found herself changing her mind after reading the script. As a result, joining the creative minds behind the tale through contribution to the scriptwriting, Nannine ended up not only greenlighting the project but also participating in the development of the film.

As a result, the film sports significant authenticity to the reality of Gianna Nannini, highlighting some of the most crucial cornerstones of her life. As depicted in the film, Nannini’s interest in music arrived at an early age as the woman began learning piano and guitar at seven years old. After honing her skills for the next seven years, Nannini began dabbling in songwriting and frequently sneaked out to singing competitions with her aunt’s help. As it would turn out, the real-life musician’s parents were also initially against her pursuit of a career in the music industry.

In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Nannini disclosed that her parents’ dislike for her musical aspirations may have been one of the things that pushed her to it. Eventually, her family’s lack of support for her dreams led Nannini to escape to Milan, where she began actively pursuing a musical career. Although the musician started by working in various clubs, the stars aligned for her when her paths crossed with Ricordi, a notable music label. Thus, she released her debut self-titled record in 1976. Even so, it wasn’t until 1979, when her album ‘California,’ a rock record with the single “America,” came out, that Nannini saw prominent success.

Afterward, Nannini went on to collaborate with producer Conny Plank on her fifth album, ‘Latin Lover,’ which garnered fame all over Europe. However, tragedy struck soon in 1983 when the musician underwent a severe case of burnout, which she now asserts as a time in her life when she experienced “madness.” Nannini discussed the same period of her life and its on-screen depiction in a conversation with Italy 24.

“The psychological distress does not arise from my father— but is an experience I had in Germany,” said Nannini. “I experienced real madness. It was a very painful thing, and in the film, you can see it at times. I was interested in making people understand what can happen in the musical mechanism when there is this pressure that continually comes upon you, a responsibility that the whole entourage gives you. Now, I won’t name names, but it’s clear in the film.”

As the musician implied, the film takes notable screen time and great care to explore this chapter of Nannini’s life. After emerging on the other side, the woman experienced a transformation in 1983, which she now remembers as the year of her rebirth. Musically, her album ‘Puzzle’ followed the experience, bringing more success to her career, including several awards and accolades. Therefore, it remains evident that with the real-life Nannini’s involvement, ‘Beautiful Rebel’ adapts a realistic interpretation of the artist’s life for the big screen.

Therefore, the film’s depiction of her professional and personal life remains harmonious with reality in certain aspects, such as Nannini’s struggle in 1983 or her private relationship with Carla. Nonetheless, at the same time, it also equips some instances of fictionalization as necessary—such as Roger David Franz’s character— to adapt reality into cinematic storytelling. Ultimately, an authentic biography at heart, the film translates beats of Gianna Nannini’s life and career under a realistic lens.

