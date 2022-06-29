Beauty’s Gracie Marie Bradley: Everything We Know

Director Andrew Dosunmu’s ‘Beauty‘ tells the story of a young black female singer in the 1980s. Beauty’s melodious singing voice earns her a recording contract that is sure to open many doors for her. However, she soon finds herself struggling to have her opinion heard due to the expectations of the industry and her family make. Beauty feels like she is losing her identity and the ability to freely love whoever she wants.

The leading titular character of the bold female singer is a delight to watch on-screen in the film. Actress Gracie Marie Bradley has earned praise for her on-point portrayal of Beauty. Her dedication and skills are visible to anyone who has seen the movie and has gained the actress a significant fan following. If you are one of her admirers and cannot wait to know more about the phenomenal artist, here’s everything we know about her!

Gracie Marie Bradley’s Early Life and Family

Born in 1999, Gracie Marie Bradley was born and raised in the USA. Her parents shifted to the USA from Nigeria in the 1980s. Growing up, Gracie had developed a keen appreciation for the entertainment industry. In fact, her decision to become an actress came at the young age of eight. “I told my mom I wanted to act at 8 years old after watching ‘Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ one day. Brenda Song was making me laugh and smile really hard, and I thought I could do the same for other people. Then at age 10 I was introduced to Drama by my acting coach Mary and haven’t left since,” she shared with Photobook.

Gracie’s first foray into the entertainment industry started with her work with Thurgood Marshall Theatre and performed in ‘John Lennon: In Memoriam,’ ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ ‘Annie,’ and ‘The Little Mermaid.’ After almost two years after the start in the field, Gracie got her first on-screen gig as Violet Erics in ‘Red Circles.’ As time went on, Gracie had to make sure to balance her acting career and school properly and not let one hamper the other.

Gracie Marie Bradley’s Profession

Since Gracie’s early start in the entertainment industry, thanks to her appearance in 2012 on ‘Red Circles,’ the actress has worked on several projects. From minor roles in popular shows like ‘Modern Family‘ to significant characters in ‘The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders,’ Gracie has been a part of numerous projects and has impressed the viewers with her work. Her work as an actress and model has helped her gain recognition in her chosen fields of interest.

Her breakthrough in the industry can be attributed to ‘Beauty.’ Thanks to the Andrew Dosunmu directorial, Gracie got her first opportunity to essay a lead character. The experience filled the actress with happiness and a heavy sense of responsibility. “I learned so much. It was a lot of responsibility and my first time being a Lead so I had to be really patient with myself and have fun,” Gracie confessed.

Is Gracie Marie Bradley Dating?

As of writing, Gracie does not seem to be involved in a relationship. The actress appears to be happily focused on furthering her career and looking forward to more projects in the future. The actress also hopes to someday work with Timothée Chalamet in the future when it comes to upcoming roles or collaborations. When asked about her mantra for the future, Gracie replied, “Na chop am o.” The phrase from Nigerian Pidgin, or Naijá, or Naija, loosely translates to living life with prosperity.

Apart from working, Gracie likes to spend time in the company of her loved ones. She truly treasures anytime spent with her friends and family for the same. We are sure many of her admirers cannot wait to see her in even more projects in the coming time and do a phenomenal job. We wish her the best in life and hope she has a great future ahead.

