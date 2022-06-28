Where Was Netflix’s Beauty Filmed?

Directed by Andrew Dosunmu, Netflix’s ‘Beauty’ is a drama romance movie that revolves around the titular character. Beauty is a young and gifted Black singer who is on the verge of breaking out and becoming something big. When she receives a ridiculous recording contract, she finds it difficult to maintain her voice and identity as her family is not quite supportive of her choices. However, her devoted girlfriend, Jasmine, supports her every step of the way. After signing her first contract, Beauty comes face to face with the harsh realities of stardom, especially for a queer Black woman such as herself in the 1980s.

Beauty is expected to make several sacrifices on her part in order to earn the fame and success she longs for. The LGBTQ+ drama film through its dramatic portrayal of show business gives the viewers a glimpse into the world of stardom and all the other things that accompany fame. By highlighting a story of love, familial pressures, and identity crisis, the movie keeps you hooked on the narrative from the beginning to the end. At the same time, the interesting use of different locations makes you curious to know about the real-life sites that appear on the screen. Well, don’t worry; we have all the necessary information about the same!

Beauty Filming Locations

‘Beauty’ was filmed in California, seemingly in Los Angeles. Also known as the Golden State, California is situated in the Western United States with a coastline along the Pacific Ocean to the west. Over the years, the state has been involved in some notable contributions in several fields, including popular culture, information, innovation, environmentalism, communication, politics, and economics. In addition, California is known for its extremely vast and diverse landscape, making it a suitable production site for embodying different locations across the world and different timelines as well. Thus, it should not come off as a surprise that the production team of ‘Beauty’ chose the Golden State for filming the movie. Now, let’s navigate through the specific locations showcased in the romance drama!

Los Angeles, California

It seems that almost the entirety of ‘Beauty’ was filmed in and around Los Angeles, a major city in southern California. The cast and crew members supposedly traveled across the sprawling city to get all the interior as well as exterior shots against suitable backdrops. Popularly known as the City of Angels, LA is widely famous for its lavish private residences, posh neighborhoods, gorgeous beaches, and bustling downtown. In addition, the city houses several attractions and landmarks that regularly feature in filming projects. Some of them are Elysian Park, Millennium Biltmore Hotel, and The Hotel Rosslyn Annex.

Apart from all the tourist attractions, LA is also known for its connection to the television industry due to the presence of many major film studios and record labels within the city’s vicinity. When it comes to the production studios, they are so well-advanced that they can create almost any film set, be it a town or city in the US itself or a foreign location. Movies and TV shows like ‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood,’ and ‘Barry‘ have all been taped in LA.

