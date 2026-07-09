‘Bedaine’ Renewed for Season 2 at ICI Télé

ICI Télé has renewed the Franco-Canadian dark comedy series ‘Bedaine’ for its second season, The Cinemaholic has learned. The sophomore season will be shot in Bouctouche & Sackville, New Brunswick, starting this September. Ryan Doucette, who created the show, is back to write. Christian Essiambre is returning to direct as well.

The plot centers on a man named The Sparrow. Three years after the tragic death of his partner, Roxy Ruby, the once-adored superhero lives a reclusive life in his hometown of Sainte-Lucie-des-Lueurs, Nova Scotia. Disillusioned, alcoholic, and ill at ease, he now drags his mocking nickname- Bedaine- around a run-down car dealership, trying to forget the hero he once was. His enormous wings no longer allow him to fly, but they constantly remind everyone of what he was and what he has lost. A gallery of colorful characters revolves around him: Rolanda, a clumsy young saleswoman, devoted fan, and daughter of the car dealership owner; Mayor Adrien, vain but endearing; Victoria, the tyrannical boss and mother of Rolanda; Bruce and Guillaume, low-level criminals; and Super Merveilleux, a charismatic former teammate at the height of his fame, a constant reminder of Bedaine’s failures.

Everything changes when an ambitious scientist, Dr. Évelyne, arrives with a project to transform the village into the capital of genetically modified cannabis. Could a sinister plan be lurking behind her good intentions? As Sainte-Lucie-des-Lueurs is caught in a spiral of manipulation, secrets, and escalating violence, Bedaine is forced to rise again. Aided by Rolanda and a few unlikely allies, he tries to protect his village while rediscovering his self-belief-no cape, no fanfare, but with a heart that refuses to give up. Season 1 ends with Bedaine and his allies bringing an end to Évelyne’s motives, and Bedaine embracing his return as the local protector. Season 2 is thus expected to introduce a new villain, putting Bedaine’s newfound faith in himself to the test.

The cast includes Ryan Doucette as The Sparrow, Florence Brunet as Rolanda, Luc LeBlanc as Mayor Adrien, Diane Losier as Victoria, Kevin Doyle as Bruce, Marc Lamontagne as Guillaume, Thomas Beaudoin as Super Merveilleux, and Sofia Blondin as Dr. Évelyne. All of these actors are expected to return in Season 2.

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