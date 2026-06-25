Sofia Carson and Brian Tyree Henry’s ‘Last Night At The Lobster’ Starts Filming in Winnipeg this Fall

Winterpeg will soon become the ground zero for actors Sofia Carson and Brian Tyree Henry. The filming of ‘Last Night At The Lobster,’ a comedy drama helmed by Wagner Moura, will take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, this fall. Elisabeth Moss is also cast. The writing team comprises Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro, Jane Anderson, and Eboni Booth.

The story, based on Stewart O’Nan’s novel, revolves around the Red Lobster, a chain seafood restaurant. Perched in the far corner of a run-down New England mall, the restaurant hasn’t been making its numbers, and headquarters has pulled the plug. Manager Manny DeLeon still needs to navigate a tricky last shift, just four days before Christmas and in the midst of a fierce blizzard, with a near-mutinous staff and the final onslaught of hungry retirees, lunatics, and holiday office parties. All the while, he’s wondering how to handle the waitress he’s still in love with, his pregnant girlfriend, and where to find the present that will make everything better.

Sofia Carson, the star of Disney’s musical fantasy drama ‘Descendants,’ has become a Netflix favorite of late. She has featured in the Netflix dramas ‘Purple Hearts,’ ‘ Carry-On,’ ‘The Life List,’ and ‘My Oxford Year.’ Before that, we saw her as April Dibrina in ‘Feel the Beat’ and Melanie Sanchez in ‘Tini: The Movie.’ As far as TV shows go, we saw her as Ava Jalali in ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’ and Sloane Silver in Season 2 of ‘Famous in Love.’

Brian Tyree Henry has starred in a wide range of movies in recent years, including ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ and ‘Transformers One,’ (voice). He also voiced Jefferson Davis, father of Miles Morales, in Sony’s ‘Spider-Verse’ movies. His fans know him as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles from FX’s ‘Atlanta’ and Ray Driscoll from Apple TV+’s ‘Dope Thief.’ We will next see him in Matt Reeves’s ‘The Batman: Part II,’ Sam Esmail’s thriller ‘Panic Carefully,’ co-starring Julia Roberts, Elizabeth Olsen, and Eddie Redmayne, and Michel Gondry’s musical drama ‘Golden,’ inspired by Pharrell Williams’ childhood in Virginia Beach.

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss is recognizable as Peggy Olson from AMC’s ‘Mad Men,’ June Osborne from Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ and ‘The Testaments,’ Cecilia Kass in ‘The Invisible Man,’ and Shirley Jackson in ‘Shirley.’ Her other notable performances include Mary in Prime Video’s ‘Imperfect Women,’ Imogen Salter in FX’s ‘The Veil,’ and detective Robin Griffin in BBC’s ‘Top of the Lake.’ We will next see her in Hulu’s ‘Conviction,’ a crime drama series that follows criminal defense attorney Neve Harper, who, while defending a high-profile murder case, is blackmailed by a mysterious stranger, forcing her to compromise legal and ethical obligations or risk her dark secrets being exposed. The cast also includes Kevin McKidd, Jimmi Simpson, and Adam Godley.

‘Last Night At The Lobster’ is actor/director Wagner Moura’s second feature after ‘Marighella,’ which came out in 2019. It is based on the life of Brazilian politician/guerrilla fighter Carlos Marighella. He has also directed episodes of ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ in which he reprised his role as Pablo Escobar from ‘Narcos.’

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