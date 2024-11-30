Hallmark’s Believe in Christmas: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast

With Christie Will Wolf at the helm, ‘Believe in Christmas’ transports us to the glimmering holiday wonderland known as Christmasland in a story of rediscovery and romance. Based on Anne-Marie Meyer’s 2022 novel titled ‘Christmasland,’ the Hallmark movie follows Beatrice and her best friend as they head to Christmasland and meet a handsome stranger named Ethan on the way. While Beatrice isn’t enthusiastic about the famed holiday magic of their destination, Ethan grew up in the small town and has mixed feelings about his return after spending years in the big city as an engineer. However, any inhibitions Beatrice had quickly dissipated when the jaw-dropping sights of Christmasland came into view. The holiday romance immerses us in its festive setting, which takes on a life of its own, representing the magic and nostalgia that make the season special.

Where Was Believe in Christmas Filmed?

The Christmasland seen in ‘Believe in Christmas’ was primarily filmed in Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia. Principal photography began on April 29, 2024, and concluded on May 17, 2024. The cast and crew members seemed to enjoy their time on set, taking to social media to write about their experiences and share videos of shenanigans behind the scenes. “Collaborating once again with the exceptional (Meghan Ory) and a top-notch crew!” wrote Wolf on Instagram. “We sure had fun making it.”

Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia

The picturesque town of Mahone Bay in Nova Scotia stood in for Christmasland in ‘Believe in Christmas.’ Known for its quaint streets, iconic churches, and cozy waterfront charm, the town brought the fictional holiday wonderland to life. The exterior locales seen in the movie were primarily filmed along Main Street. In the scene showcasing the “Welcome to Christmasland” board, we can spot the Main Street of Mahone Bay in the background. The street and its vibrant buildings can also be seen when the protagonists ride a horse carriage down the road.

The squat building with a red facade is the Pearl Shop of Mahone Bay, also known as the Seamist Studio, on 504A Main Street. For most of the shops and businesses featured in the film, the production team did not change sign boards. The Old Station Cafe on 3 Edgewater Street is a recurring backdrop in the film, with decorative vines wrapped around the dual pillars on its entrance and faux snow carpeting its front. The Old Station House stands by the town’s war memorial, and the historical building houses a bakery and souvenir store.

Another striking backdrop in the film is Jo-Ann’s Deli Market and Bake Shop on 9 Edgewater Street. In business since 1986, the gourmet deli also serves as a bakeshop, jammer, and ice cream parlor. The establishment is central to the town’s Christmas market, and the production team accentuated its charm further with a red sleight placed in front. The film crew lensed sequences just as the shop was about to open for the tourist season in mid-May through October.

Lead actor John Reardon, also an executive producer on the production, said that the local government and people were incredibly supportive of the film, not only allowing shooting in public areas but also contributing to it. The residents of Mahone Bay were given an opportunity to volunteer as background extras in the production with their own Christmas attire, and some businesses on Main Street had to remain closed for up to two days.

Believe in Christmas Cast

‘Believe in Christmas’ is led by the real-life husband-wife duo Meghan Ory and John Reardon, taking on the roles of Beatrice Thompson and Ethan Crane, respectively. Ory is a popular actress who is recognized for starring in ‘Once Upon a Time‘ as Ruby Lucas or Red Riding Hood, ‘Chesapeake Shores‘ as Abby O’Brien-Winters, ‘Intelligence‘ as Riley Neal, and ‘John Tucker Must Die’ as Jill. Her other credits include ‘Sullivan’s Crossing,’ ‘The Secret Gift of Christmas,’ and ‘Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow.’

Reardon has garnered attention with his portrayal of Charlie Hudson in ‘Hudson & Rex,’ Antoine in ‘Cypher,’ and Dr. Harrison in ‘Van Helsing.’ You may have also seen him act in ‘Arctic Air,’ ‘Tron: Legacy,’ ‘The Killing,’ and ‘Scary Movie 4.’ Other cast members of ‘Believe in Christmas’ include Lindura as Emilia Rhodes, Kevin Hanchard as Porter Bryant, Kirstin Howell as Shelley Cooper, Cathy Jones as Carol Crane, Hank White as New York Vendor.

