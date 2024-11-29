Hallmark’s Deck the Walls: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast Details

‘Deck the Walls’ centers on a Chicago-based interior designer who returns to her Colorado hometown to help her brother with a last-minute charity event crisis, only to find herself working with her childhood nemesis. Rose returns to her suburban hometown to rescue her brother, Sal, who is in charge of the Christmas Charity House Flip facing an imminent budget predicament. However, returning to her home, she learns that Brysen, her brother’s best friend, is the contractor they are working with.

Brysen was a consistent source of irritation for Rose while growing up, and now he is staying in her house. Despite the initial rude shock, Rose puts her apprehensions aside to work for the charitable cause and finds herself growing fond of Brysen. The Hallmark Christmas movie unfolds around the tight-knit community of the small Colorado town, with the snow-dusted streets and quaint homes providing the perfect festive backdrop for the story of love and giving.

Where Was Deck the Walls Filmed?

Filming for ‘Deck the Walls’ actually took place in Midway, Utah, as opposed to the depicted setting in Colorado. Principal photography for the movie began in mid-September 2024 and was wrapped up in a few weeks. The cast and crew members appeared to enjoy their time with the production behind the scenes, with many excited Midway locals taking on roles in the film.

Midway, Utah

The picturesque small-town ambiance of Midway served as an idyllic filming location for ‘Deck the Walls.’ Situated east of Salt Lake City in Utah, Midway’s quaint locales have served as frequent Hallmark filming locations owing to their all-season charm. The Maresh’s Chocolate shop seen in ‘Deck the Walls’ is actually the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Cafe Midway on 206 West Main Street Suite B. The production team set up shop at the cafe on September 16, and it was closed for the day as the crew decorated it with Christmas paraphernalia and taped sequences of Rose and Brysen visiting the establishment. The cafe is locally owned and features wood-paneled walls and bright displays that serve to create a nostalgic backdrop for the scenes filmed there.

When the protagonists head to a verdant farm site to make preparations for the charity event, the actual location seen in the background is the Farmstead Off Main on 133 West 100 South. The one-acre lot is the site of a former horse-powered farm featuring limestone walls and over 30 trees, including a towering evergreen pine. With picturesque backdrops of barns and a farmhouse alongside views of Mount Timpanogos, the Farmstead Off Main is a memorable shooting site for ‘Deck the Walls.’ Much of the Christmas decor used by set designers for the film was acquired from the Kringles store on 6 South 200 West. The white house seen in ‘Deck the Walls’ is a private residence that is also featured in the short film, ‘From Way Up Here.’

Deck the Walls Cast

‘Deck the Walls’ stars Ashley Greene as Rose Demonte, Wes Brown as Brysen Douglas, and Danny Pellegrino as Sal Demonte. Greene is a seasoned actress best known for essaying Alice Cullen in the ‘The Twilight Saga’ movie series. She is also featured in ‘Wild Cards‘ as Wendy, ‘The Retirement Plan’ as Ashley, ‘Inside Man‘ as Mary Belucci, and ‘Some Other Woman’ as Renata Cordova. Her other credits include ‘Christmas on My Mind,’ ‘A Little Christmas Charm,’ ‘Accident Man,’ and ‘Rogue.’ Wes Brown is a Hallmark regular known for starring in ‘Autumn at Apple Hill‘ as Luke Bellwether, ‘Love on the Danube: Love Song‘ as Jack, ‘Inheritance‘ as Luke Kemp, and ‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up‘ as Jared.

You may have also seen him perform in ‘We Are Marshall,’ ‘Glory Road,’ and ‘True Blood.’ Pellegrino is a podcast host, author, and stand-up comic. He made his film acting debut with ‘The Stalking Fields’ as Shane. Supporting cast members include Claybourne Elder as Jake Hunter, Carolyn Hennesy as Aunt Gigi, Lindsay Pulsipher as Bianca, Paul Anthony McLean as Principal Landry, and Cora Bella as Airabella. Other cast members are Adam Johnson as Neighbor, Mia Marina as Mayor Molly Platt, Kazina Maxine as Patron, Whitney Palmer as Catie Landry, Nikki SooHoo as Libby, and Omar Wilder as Oliver.

