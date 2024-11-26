Hallmark’s Christmas Under the Lights: Filming Locations and Cast

Directed by Lucie Guest, ‘Christmas Under the Lights’ narrates the story of a city girl reluctantly returning to her family ranch and organizing a carnival with the help of a charming artist. When her mother passes away, Emily returns to her family’s animal rescue ranch to help her brother, Nick, with the annual Christmas carnival. There, she runs into Luke, Nick’s friend and an artist once famed for his light art. After a little convincing, the two agree to work together and create the best and brightest Christmas carnival in their town’s history. The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas film takes place around a verdant farm with a variety of animals that bring the setting of the family ranch to life. At the same time, the dazzling carnival becomes the perfect backdrop for the burgeoning romance.

Where Was Christmas Under the Lights Filmed?

Filming for ‘Christmas Under the Lights’ took place in and around Victoria, British Columbia. Initially titled ‘The Lights of Christmas,’ principal photography for the movie began on August 6, 2024, and was wrapped up by August 26, 2024. Shooting was conducted on an actual farm, with cast and crew appearing to enjoy their time with the animals and the rural surroundings. “Guys, this movie may look like a comedy because we were having so much fun on the farm,” wrote lead actress Heather Hemmens on Instagram. She further appreciated the team behind the film and revealed that she gasped when she first met the star making a cameo in the movie.

Victoria, British Columbia

Located on Vancouver Island in the province of British Columbia, Victoria became an enchanting filming destination for ‘Christmas Under the Lights.’ The film crew ventured to the historically rich city to capture the majority of the movie’s sequences on a local farm. The region’s scenic natural beauty sets the stage for the story as it transports us to a small-town ranch. The actual farm used for filming became a central piece of the movie, with its rustic ambiance and variety of animals depicting the tranquility of country life that contrasts with Emily’s bustling world. Here, the production team played a major role in creating the festive atmosphere of the movie with extensive decor to create the elaborate setup for the carnival seen in the film.

During pre-production, the team scouted various farms with animals and settled on one with alpacas. The crew spruced up the farm’s decor and added false snow while filming exterior scenes. Victoria has a climate suitable for the alpacas, and a few farms around the city raise the adorable animals, including the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm and Millstream Miniature Llamas. Victoria’s longstanding history as a filming hub further supports its selection for ‘Christmas Under the Lights.’ The city and its surrounding areas have hosted numerous Hallmark films and other productions, including ‘Holidazed,’ ‘To All A Good Night,’ ‘Navigating Christmas,’ ‘The Christmas House,’ and ‘The Bridge.’

Christmas Under the Lights Cast

Heather Hemmens steps into the lead role in ‘Christmas Under the Lights’ as Emily. Hemmens is a seasoned actress who is known for essaying Maria DeLuca in ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ Melody Prescott in ‘Yellowstone,’ Stacy Collins in ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!,’ and Alice Verdura in ‘Hellcats.’ You may have also seen her act in Hallmark+’s ‘The Groomsmen’ movie series as Chelsea, Hallmark’s ‘Come Fly with Me’ as Emma “Blitz” Fitzgerald, and ‘A Pinch of Portugal’ as Hanna.

Starring alongside her is Marco Grazzini as Luke. Grazzini garnered popularity for his performance as Mike Valenzuela in Netflix’s romance series ‘Virgin River.’ He also stars in Hallmark’s ‘Betty’s Bad Luck in Love’ as Alex, ‘Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major‘ as Griff, ‘Hearts in the Game’ as Diego Vasquez, and ‘Designing Christmas’ as Pablo. He also plays the role of Alejandro in ‘Kim’s Convenience,’ a sitcom revolving around a Korean-Canadian store and the daily life of the family owning it. Supporting cast members of ‘Christmas Under the Lights’ include David Kaye as Mac, Hilary Jardine as Taylor, Laura Mitchell as Aurora, Antonio Cayonne as Nick, Chezca Vega as Samson, Peake Ondego as Young Nick, and Leonardo Ambriz as Local.

