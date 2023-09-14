Where Was Hallmark’s Come Fly With Me Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Come Fly With Me’ is a romantic drama movie that centers upon Captain Emma Fitzgerald who arrives at an Air Force Base for a couple of years for an assignment with the Thunderbirds team. Soon, her shy 11-year-old daughter Lucy bonds with Alice, the daughter of a widower named Paul. Despite suffering from a heart condition, Alice dreams of becoming a pilot and as a result, is in awe of Emma. The two daughters start playing matchmaker as they hatch a plan to bring their single parents together.

Although sparks fly between Emma and Paul, the former is overwhelmed by the demands of her training and tells him that she needs to focus on flying. However, when Alice’s health starts deteriorating, the two potential lovers find themselves getting closer than ever. Directed by Michael Robison, the film unfolds mainly at the Nellis Air Force Base, which serves as an unusual setting for a romance to take place. Thus, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Come Fly With Me’ was shot, allow us to get rid of your curiosities!

Come Fly With Me Filming Locations

‘Come Fly With Me’ was filmed in Nevada, particularly in the Las Vegas Valley. Given the barren and mountainous landscape of Nevada as well as its versatile terrains, the state makes for a suitable filming site for all kinds of productions, including the Hallmark movie. So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the romantic film!

Las Vegas Valley, Nevada

Almost the entirety of ‘Come Fly With Me’ was lensed in the Las Vegas Valley, a major metropolitan area that consists of Las Vegas and other surrounding areas. To be specific, the production team set up camp at Nellis Air Force Base in cooperation with the Department of the Air Force and the Thunderbirds. They received production access to shoot scenes on location directly from the Department of Defense. Not only that, the film also features some exciting flight footage, thanks to the Department of the Air Force.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Darrick Lee, director of the U.S. Air Force Entertainment Liaison Office, said, “The U.S. Air Force is excited to partner with Hallmark Media and Front Street Pictures to bring a story that loosely showcases the pride, precision, and professionalism of our nation’s elite Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds.” Moreover, you are likely to spot several local places of interest and buildings in the backdrop of some exterior scenes. Some of them are the Las Vegas Strip, the Strat Hotel & Casino & Tower, the Fremont Street Experience, the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, and the Howard W. Cannon Aviation Museum.

Come Fly With Me Cast

In the Hallmark film, Heather Hemmens portrays Emma “Blitz” Fitzgerald, an Air Force pilot. Known for her regular role as Maria Deluca on The CW’s ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ Hemmens has also been featured in various other TV shows. For instance, she stars in ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!,’ ‘If Loving You is Wrong,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Hellcats,’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Moreover, she has been cast in several Hallmark productions as well, including ‘A Pinch of Portugal,’ ‘Caribbean Summer,’ ‘Love, Take Two,’ and ‘Christmas in My Heart.’

On the other hand, Niall Matter essays the role of Paul, a widowed father and the love interest of Emma, in ‘Come Fly With Me.’ After getting his first break on ‘The Best Years,’ he bagged several iconic roles in various TV shows, such as ‘Eureka,’ ‘Primeval: New World,’ ‘The Good Doctor,’ ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Remedy,’ and ‘Melrose Place.’ Just like Hemmens, Niall has also been featured in some Hallmark movies. They are ‘Family History Mysteries: Buried Past,’ ‘The Secrets of Bella Vista,’ ‘When I Think of Christmas,’ ‘A Christmas Together with You,’ ‘Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater,’ ‘Engaging Father Christmas,’ and ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder.’ Moreover, Darien Martin plays the supporting yet pivotal role of Rocker Williams in the rom-com film.

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s Making Waves Filmed? Who is in the Cast?