Where Was Hallmark’s Making Waves Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

In Hallmark’s ‘Making Waves,’ a music label executive named Amelia travels to the Making Waves Music Festival on the Outer Banks to stay ahead of the competition for scouting an elusive new band. Upon reaching the venue of the music festival, she unexpectedly reunites with her childhood summer sweetheart Will, and discovers that the group she is interested in is fronted by him. Over the next few days, she attempts to convince him that her company would be the right and better choice. However, sooner rather than later, she starts developing feelings for him and falls head over heels in love, which causes a conflict of interest.

Helmed by Terry Ingram, the romantic drama movie takes place majorly on the Outer Banks, at the film festival, as Amelia and Will navigate their friendship while traversing through different parts of the venue. Thus, if you find yourself wondering about the filming sites of ‘Making Waves,’ we have gathered all the necessary information about the same. Here is everything you need to know!

Making Waves Filming Locations

‘Making Waves’ was filmed in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. Principal photography for the rom-com movie seemingly took place in the spring of 2023, around April 2023. Given the vastness and versatility of the terrains of British Columbia, it makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Now, without much ado, allow us to walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hallmark movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

The shooting of most of the scenes for ‘Making Waves’ took place in and around a major city in British Columbia, that is, Vancouver. The production team reportedly set up camp in a number of neighborhoods and streets across the city to lens different sequences against suitable backdrops. For instance, to tape the scenes involving the Making Waves Music Festival, where the protagonists spend some quality time together, the filming unit seemingly set up camp in one of the open fields located within the vicinity of the city.

They seemingly especially constructed a set to replicate how most music festivals are set up, including a stage where Will performs in front of Amelia and the rest of the crowd. As for the indoor bar scenes between the two protagonists, they were possibly recorded in an actual bar or restaurant in the city of Vancouver. Given the multiple exterior shots throughout ‘Making Waves,’ you are highly likely to spot several local landmarks in the backdrop, including Canada Place, Harbour Centre, the Vancouver Art Gallery, Stanley Park, and Living Shangri-La.

Other than the Hallmark film, Vancouver has emerged as a primary production location for numerous movies and TV shows over the years. As a matter of fact, its locales have been featured in ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas,’ ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain,’ ‘Virgin River,’ ‘Firefly Lane,’ and ‘When Calls the Heart.’

Making Waves Cast

While Holland Roden essays the role of Amelia in the Hallmark movie, Corey Cott portrays Amelia’s childhood sweetheart Will. When it comes to the former, she has bagged several key roles in popular film and TV projects over the course of her career. Apart from her role as the female lead of ‘Teen Wolf,’ some of you might even remember her from ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie,’ ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,’ ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas,’ ‘Mayans M.C.,’ ‘Channel Zero,’ and ‘Lore.’

On the other hand, the multi-talented Corey Cott has made his mark in the industry by providing some impressive performances in ‘Filthy Rich,’ ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘Evil,’ ‘The Good Fight,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Z: The Beginning of Everything,’ and ‘My Mother and Other Strangers.’ ‘Butlers in Love’ is yet another Hallmark film that he stars in. Besides the two lead actors, the romantic movie also features other cast members in supporting roles, including Marci T. House as Lydia, Gelsea Mae as Emily, and Matt Mazur as Jimmy.

