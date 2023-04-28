Where Was Hallmark’s The Spin Cycle Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘The Spin Cycle’ (AKA ‘Hearts in the Game’) is about Hazel, a publicist who aspires to build a successful business. She comes across Diego, a baseball player who undergoes an embarrassing experience while playing in the World Series. However, he is the same man who rejected Hazel in high school. Now, she has to redefine Diego’s persona in the public eye, which turns out to be challenging due to past feelings. Stacey N. Harding helms the romantic comedy movie, and it plays out against a lovely and bright backdrop. If you want to know more about the breathtaking places where ‘The Spin Cycle’ was filmed, we’ve got you covered.

The Spin Cycle Filming Locations

‘The Spin Cycle’ was filmed in British Columbia, specifically in and around Vancouver. The principal photography for the romantic movie seemingly took place in early March 2023. British Columbia has a diverse terrain, including rocky mountains, coastal forests, and fertile valleys. The transportation system is well-built with highways, public transit systems, and airports, making it easier for crew members to move their equipment around from one place to another. Now, without further ado, let’s look at the exact places that can be spotted in the Hallmark romance!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Most pivotal parts of ‘The Spin Cycle’ were lensed in Vancouver, a port city in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland region. The cast and crew seemingly traveled across Hollywood North to tape scenes against suitable backdrops. Moreover, they tackled harsh weather conditions, including snow and low temperatures, while shooting. Nevertheless, the production process was pleasant for the team, who enjoyed working together. Vancouver’s multicultural population allows one to include people from different backgrounds in their projects.

It's snowing on set today in Vancouver! ❄️☃️🥶 How are you all doing?? pic.twitter.com/GfFJMlHxj0 — Erin Cahill (@theErinCahill) March 2, 2023

Plus, the government supports the filmmakers throughout the procedure by providing permits and tax incentives for scouting, filming, set decoration, etc. Furthermore, the production crew has access to cutting-edge equipment in Vancouver, thanks to its vast production houses and sound stages. The city’s brilliant architecture, which is a blend of both contemporary and historical, allows it to double as several major cities in the world.

If you ever happen to visit Vancouver, plan a trip to Stanley Park, Granville Island, Grouse Mountain, and English Bay Beach. All movie enthusiasts can take this chance also to check out some popular filming sites such as Coal Harbor, Lynn Canyon Park, UBC Campus, and Steveston Village. Two other romantic movies filmed in the city are ‘Titanic’ and ‘Hearts.’

The Spin Cycle Cast

The Hallmark movie features Erin Cahill as Hazel. The actress is known for her roles as Denise in ‘Loren & Rose’ and Abby in ‘Love On The Road.’ On the other hand, Marco Grazzini essays Diego Vasquez, a troubled baseball star and Hazel’s high school love. You may recognize Grazzini from ‘Virgin River’ as Mike and ‘Designing Christmas’ as Pablo. Other supporting cast members in ‘The Spin Cycle’ include Sarah Smyth (Karlee), Todd Thomson (Peter Cahill), and Jason Fernandes (Teen Diego Vasquez).

