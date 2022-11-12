Where Was Yellowstone Season 5 Filmed?

Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone‘ is a neo-Western drama television series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series revolves around the Duttons, a family of ranchers who fight to protect their ancestral Yellowstone Ranch. However, the Duttons are drawn into several challenges stemming from the contentious socio-political climate in Montana.

As a result, the lush green landscape and rustic vibe of the state make for some picturesque backdrops for the show. With the fifth season taking viewers back to the iconic ranch, viewers must be looking for details about the show’s filming locations. If you wish to learn more about the filming sites of ‘Yellowstone’ season 5, we have gathered all the details for you right here!

Yellowstone Season 5 Filming Locations

Filming of ‘Yellowstone’ mostly takes place in Montana, and the fifth season is no exception. Principal photography in the fifth season commenced on May 16, 2022. The season is longer than its predecessors, with fourteen episodes. As a result, the fifth season has an extended filming schedule. According to the Instagram post of a crew member, filming on the first half of season 5 had wrapped up by the last week of September 2022. The exact filming spots of ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 are detailed below!

Ravalli County, Montana

Ravalli County has served as the home for the show’s production since the very first season. The scenes featuring the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are predominantly filmed in the county. Chief Joseph Ranch, located at 125 Appaloosa Trail in Bitterroot Valley near the town of Darby, doubles as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. It is spread over an area of roughly 2,500 acres and has become a coveted local attraction in the region due to the show’s popularity.

The cast and crew filmed some footage for the show’s fifth season in Corvallis. It is a census-designated place (CDP) in Ravalli Count and has a sparse population of 1,125. Filming occurred at the intersection of First and Main streets in Corvallis. Some scenes were shot at Richard Cromwell Memorial Rodeo Grounds, located at 200 Rodeo Road in Darby. Likewise, filming took place in other parts of Ravalli County, such as Hamilton, the county seat, and Bitterroot Valley, in southwestern Montana.

Mayor of Hamilton Dominic Farrenkopf appreciated the economic boost the town has received due to the show’s production taking place in Hamilton. In an interview with NBC Montana, Mayor Farrenkopf praised the working style of the crew and complimented them on their politeness. “The city of Hamilton, we have really nice streets, really nice parks, really nice buildings, and so they are able to come in and look at those and say with a few small modifications, we can make this work for our set,” he said.

Missoula County, Montana

Missoula County is one of the show’s recurring filming locations starting with the fourth season. As a result, it is no surprise that the filming of scenes factoring in season 5 took place in the county. Important sequences featuring lead star Kevin Costner were filmed at Missoula County Courthouse. The Justice Court is located at 200 West Broadway in Downtown Missoula.

Speed

Sound rolling

And Action! 🎬

Filming Yellowstone Season 5 has begun ⛰🤠💙📽 #YellowstoneTV #Montana pic.twitter.com/ybmik9m76C — Deborah Von Brod (@DeborahVonBrod) May 30, 2022

Some portions of the fifth season were taped at Ryman Street and Main Street. Similarly, a sequence was filmed at Missoula Club, a popular restaurant situated at 139 West Main Street and on Howard Raser Drive.

