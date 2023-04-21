Where Was Hallmark’s A Pinch of Portugal Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Clare Niederpruem, Hallmark‘s ‘A Pinch of Portugal’ is a romantic comedy movie that follows Anna, who is content with her role as a prep cook for the famous TV chef Dean Day. But when he suddenly leaves the set in Portugal, she is called upon to take over as the face of the show. Anna decides to tailor the show to her cooking style and showcases Portuguese recipes using fresh ingredients from local cheese producers, farmer’s markets, and fishing harbors. She flourishes on set with the help of her charming cameraman Russ Mitchell and Portuguese location scout Lucas Gomes.

This leads Anna to question whether her newfound confidence is due to her changes to the show or her relationships with the two men. However, her world is again thrown into chaos when Dean unexpectedly returns. At that moment, Anna realizes she is not content with simply being a co-star and is ready to take on a leading role in her life. Whether it is the heartwarming performances or the picturesque romantic scenes against ever-so-changing backdrops in Portugal, it is bound to make you wonder where ‘A Pinch of Portugal’ was filmed. Luckily, we have a detailed answer to rid you of your curiosity!

A Pinch of Portugal Filming Locations

‘A Pinch of Portugal’ was filmed in Portugal, especially in Lisbon. As per reports, the principal photography for the Hallmark movie commenced in March 2023 and concluded in the same month. Now, without wasting time, let us walk you through all the specific locations that appear in the Hallmark movie!

Lisbon, Portugal

All pivotal portions of ‘A Pinch of Love’ were lensed in Lisbon, the Portuguese capital. It is a great shooting location due to its diverse and stunning natural scenery, historic landmarks, and unique culture. Naturally, the cast and crew of the Hallmark movie utilized all these features of the city to tape scenes against numerous backdrops. The city’s location on the Tagus River provides a picturesque setting with scenic bridges, colorful buildings, and traditional trams. Moreover, the narrow streets of the Alfama and Bairro Alto districts, with their traditional tiles and winding staircases, offer an ideal location for recording scenes set in historic European cities.

Additionally, Lisbon has a variety of historical landmarks that can be used as production locations, such as the Belém Tower, Jerónimos Monastery, and São Jorge Castle. These sites offer a glimpse into Portugal’s rich history and provide an ideal setting for period pieces and historical dramas. Furthermore, the capital city’s unique culture is another reason it is a popular tourist destination.

Lisbon is known for its lively music and dance scene, with the traditional Fado music being a particular highlight. It also has a thriving food scene, with fresh seafood, pastries, and wine, making it an ideal location for food and travel shows. Apart from ‘A Pinch of Portugal,’ the city has been the filming location for other movies and TV shows like ‘Sky High,’ ‘Assassin Club,’ and ‘Color Out of Space.’

A Pinch of Portugal Cast

The Hallmark rom-com features Heather Hemmens as Anna. You may recognize the actress from her work in ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ ‘Caribbean Summer,‘ ‘Christmas in My Heart,’ and others. Meanwhile, Luke Mitchell essays the role of Russ in the movie.

Mitchell is best known for his roles in ‘Big Sky,’ ‘Legacies,’ ‘The Republic of Sarah,’ and others. Other cast members include Duarte Gomes (Lucas), Martina Laird (Marisa), Johnna Dias-Watson (Brooklyn), Amy Louise Pemberton (Hope), Eric Geynes (Hugo), Darren Day (Dean), Michael Monicatti (Cooper), and Andre Gago (Duarte).

