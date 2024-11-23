Hallmark’s Three Wiser Men and a Boy: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Terry Ingram at the helm, ‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ picks up five years after the first film, ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,’ and centers on the Brenner brothers as they take charge of directing a school holiday musical. Following a turn of events unintentionally caused by the Brenner brothers, Thomas’ school play faces cancellation after the director steps down. To make his son’s dream of acting on stage come true, Luke enlists the help of his reluctant brothers. While they struggle with the chaos of directing children, the three also have to come to terms with the reality of their mother dating again when they meet her new boyfriend. The Hallmark Christmas comedy film creates a vibrant festive atmosphere around Thomas’ school as the brothers blunder through their latest endeavor together.

Where Was Three Wiser Men and a Boy Filmed?

‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ was filmed in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia. Under the working title ‘Winter Harvest,’ principal photography began on April 8, 2024, and was wrapped up by April 26, 2024. The cast members had a blast during filming, joking around as much behind the scenes as they did when the cameras were rolling. While shooting the scene of Paul Campbell dangling from the ceiling, actress Kimberley Sustad couldn’t control her laughter while seated in the theatre.

The leads thoroughly enjoyed working with child actors and would even prompt them to introduce chaos to more accurately depict their characters losing control over the situation. “There was one scene that didn’t make this cut, potentially it’ll make another cut,” revealed Andrew Walker in an interview. “We just let the kids wrap us up in wrapping paper. And it was actually Tyler’s idea. He’s like, ‘Kids, go crazy on us and then keep the cameras going.’” Paul Campbell described the result, saying, “They’re hitting us and wrapping us and tying us up, and it was absolute chaos, and the cameras were just trying to keep up with it, and the kids went ham.”

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Filming for ‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ took place in the Metro Vancouver area, including Burnaby. The production team set up shop inside a school for the majority of the 19-day shoot. A drama room was allocated to the crew to film inside while the students were still in the building. Once the students left around 5 pm, the team could film around the school, including in the theatre and outside the building.

To create the winter wonderland feel while taping exterior sequences, the crew did not use faux snow. Instead, they shoveled fish ice from storage barrels and spread it around the set. Fish ice was utilized since it lasts longer before it melts compared to regular ice, and a plate of it was even kept below the camera to give the impression of a greater volume of snow. Other Hallmark movies filmed in and around Vancouver include ‘A Novel Noel,’ ‘Santa Tell Me,’ ‘The Wedding Cottage,’ ‘Friends & Family Christmas,‘ and ‘Sealed with a List.’

Three Wiser Men and a Boy Cast

‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ is led by Tyler Hynes, Andrew W. Walker, and Paul Campbell, reprising their roles as Taylor, Luke, and Stephan, respectively. All three are Hallmark regulars who have worked together during their careers, most notably in ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby.’ Hynes began acting professionally at the age of eight, starting off with musical theatre before making his film debut with ‘Little Men’ as Demi Brooke. He is known for starring in Hallmark’s ‘The Groomsmen’ movie series as Jackson, ‘Shifting Gears’ as Luke Childs, and Hulu’s ‘Letterkenny’ as Dierks. Walker is a seasoned actor who you may have seen performing in Hallmark’s ‘Curious Caterer’ movie series as Tom, ‘For Love and Honey’ as Austen, and ‘Jingle Bell Run’ as Wes.

Campbell features in ‘Falling Together‘ as Mark Wallace, ‘Magic in Mistletoe‘ as Harrington, and ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane‘ as Alden Case. Erin Karpluk steps into the role of Caroline in ‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy.’ Her other credits include ‘Being Erica,’ ‘A Million Little Things,’ and ‘Holly Hobbie.’ Supporting cast members include Kimberley Sustad as Doctor, Miles Marthaller as Thomas, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez as Dev, Nicole Major as Sophie, Paul Almeida as Hernandez, Felicia Simone as Jones, and Kurt Long as Mr. B, Jake Apricity. Other cast members include Hetherington as Katie, Tyler Roberge as Chad, Robert Leaf as Principal Decker, Lauren Chan as Ye-Jun, James Rha as Brian, Syd Castle as Manager, and Avery Alexandra as Dancing Girl.

