Hallmark’s A Novel Noel: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by Michael Robison, ‘A Novel Noel’ follows a high-powered New York City book editor who heads to a small town and runs a bookstore during the holidays. Bored with her editing job, she tries to rediscover her passion while working at the bookstore with the charming son of the owners. While the two initially don’t get along too well, the editor discovers that her coworker is writing a novel but is too afraid to let it see the light of day. She realizes that her passion for bringing out the best in others is stronger than ever as the two grow closer. The Hallmark Christmas movie features a winter wonderland in the small town of Saint Ives with snowcapped buildings, quaint homes, and gleaming Christmas decor, creating the ideal atmosphere for the heartwarming romance.

Where Was A Novel Noel Filmed?

‘A Novel Noel’ was filmed in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia. Tentatively titled ‘Booked For Christmas,’ filming for the movie reportedly began on July 29, 2024, and was wrapped up by August 19 of the same year. The team appeared proud of their accomplishments after the shoot wrapped up, efficiently concluding principal photography within three weeks. The aerial establishing shots seen in the movie weren’t actually captured in Vancouver by the film crew but were added during post-production from other sources.

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Filming for ‘A Novel Noel’ was conducted in and around Vancouver, the primary filming hub in the province of British Columbia. The city and its surrounding urban region, called Metro Vancouver, encapsulates a diverse array of locations. It helps depict both the metropolitan landscapes and the small-town areas featured in the movie. Sequences of the characters walking through the town were likely captured in a studio backlot in the city. The same can be said for the exterior shots of The Book Cabinet and other shop fronts as pedestrians are passing by.

For creating town environments in Christmas movies, Hallmark productions are known to utilize the backlot in Martini Town, which features New York-style streets, small-town shop fronts, a town square, and urban alleyways. Located on 1123 272 Street in Aldergrove, Martini Town provides the perfect environment for filmmakers to depict the quaint charm of a small town during the holiday season, as the production team can dress the sets as they require and leave the decor overnight without issue as opposed to the precautions required while filming on location.

Recognizing the iconic nature of the backlot when it comes to Christmas movies, Martini Town holds an annual Christmas event during the month of December called Merry & Bright. With artist performances, artisanal shops, and the decor of a Christmas movie, the event provides the opportunity for guests to feel the movie magic firsthand. The backlot was also used in the filming of Hallmark movies like ‘Santa Tell Me,’ ‘Sealed with a List,’ ‘The Wedding Cottage,’ and ‘Friends & Family Christmas.’

A Novel Noel Cast

Julie Gonzalo leads ‘A Novel Noel’ alongside Brendan Penny. Hailing from Argentina, Gonzalo burst onto the scene with the role of Parker Lee in the long-running teen mystery show, ‘Veronica Mars.’ She continued to garner attention with her performances as Maggie Dekker in ‘Eli Stone,’ Rebecca Sutter in ‘Dallas,’ a revival of the 1980s show, and Maddie in Hallmark’s ‘The Sweetest Heart.’ You may have also seen her in ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ as Anna Vazquez, ‘Cut, Color, Murder’ as Ali Reed, ‘Supergirl’ as Andrea Rojas, and ‘The Good Doctor’ as Jenna.

Penny gained recognition with his work in ‘Whistler’ as AJ Varland, ‘Stargate: Atlantis’ as Todd the Wraith, and ‘The Assistants’ as Danny Newell. The actor is best known for starring in Hallmark’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’ as Kevin O’Brien, ABC’s ‘Motive’ as Sergeant Brian Lucas, and ‘Love on the Danube Kissing Stars’ as Tripp. He has also acted in ‘Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home’ as Jack, ‘A Season for Family’ as Paul, ‘The Wedding Cottage’ as Evan Stanford, and ‘In Merry Measure’ as Adam. Benita Ha appears in ‘A Novel Noel’ as Mom. The Hong Kong-Canadian actress has taken on minor roles in ‘Superman & Lois’ as Doctor Ko, ‘Holiday Road’ as Ming, ‘How She Caught a Killer’ as Kristen Mills, ‘Firefly Lane’ as Dr. Melissa Ackerman, ‘Kung Fu’ as Wendy, and ‘Where Your Heart Belongs’ as Dawn.

