Hallmark’s Confessions of a Christmas Letter: Filming Locations and Cast

Helmed by Heather Hawthorn Doyle, ‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter’ narrates a heartwarming story of a boisterous family welcoming a struggling writer into their home for the holiday season to help pen a Christmas letter. Settie Rose is a lively matriarch who is dead set on winning her community’s annual holiday letter-writing competition. Despite having unending enthusiasm, she comes down with writer’s block when it is actually time to make a draft. Thinking out of the box, she hires Juan, a novelist, to write the letter for her.

Unbeknownst to Settie, Juan has been struggling with a writer’s block of his own since completing his latest novel and accepts the job for some much-needed funds. As Juan joins the Roses in their cozy home for the Christmas season, rumors ignite about his engagement with Settie’s daughter, Lily. Introducing the author to their community members and Christmas traditions, the family keeps up the amusing charade of his engagement with Lily while a tender romance grows between them. The Hallmark Christmas movie introduces us to the Roses’ quintessential suburban community with snow-laden streets, elaborate festive decor, and a lively atmosphere that helps Juan draft a letter that captures the essence of the Roses’ spirit.

Where Was Confessions of a Christmas Letter Filmed?

‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter’ was filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. Principal photography reportedly began on August 12, 2024, and wrapped up shooting by August 30. The cast and crew members took to social media and shared the delightful times they had on set, adding to the excitement with which they poured themselves into their work. “This movie was filled with laughter, hugs and forever friendships – just a beautiful group of people,” wrote Doyle in an Instagram post. “We had moms on set, a huge awesome ensemble cast, and the hardest-working crew!”

Vancouver, British Columbia

Filming for ‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter’ was carried out on location in Vancouver. Situated on the southern coast of British Columbia, the city offered the production team ample picturesque neighborhoods as backdrops to the story. The crew set up the filming location in a serene suburban neighborhood, finalizing details and making ample preparations during pre-production to stick to their tight filming schedule. The production team transformed local residences and sections of the street into a winter wonderland, even during the summer months when filming took place. With fake snow, detailed set designs from a proactive art department, and carefully curated holiday décor, the transformed neighborhood perfectly captures the cozy, picturesque aesthetic of the Roses’ community.

Vancouver’s film-friendly nature helps Hallmark productions shoot on location without interruption. With a large number of the network’s projects filmed in the city, its filmmakers are well-connected with local talent and go-to shooting sites at a grassroots level. Some other Hallmark movies lensed in Vancouver include ‘Jingle Bell Run,’ ‘Legend of the Lost Locket,’ ‘Love & Jane’ ‘Joyeux Noel,’ ‘Christmas With the Singhs,’ ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement,’ ‘This Time Each Year,’ and ‘Scouting for Christmas.’

Confessions of a Christmas Letter Cast

‘Confessions of a Christmas’ features Angela Kinsey as Settie Rose, Lillian Doucet-Roche as Lily, Alec Santos as Juan, and Jake Foy as Jack Rose. Kinsey is a seasoned multilingual actress known for her performance as Angela Martin in ‘The Office’ and ‘The Office: The Accountants.’ She can also be spotted in Netflix’s ‘Haters Back Off!’ as Bethany, ‘Better Things’ as Fredericka, ‘Tall Girl 2′ as Helaine Kreyman, ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’ as Nurse, ‘Home Movie: The Princess Bride’ as Vizzini, and ‘Never Have I Ever’ as Vivian.

Lillian is an England-born actress who has become a regular in Hallmark productions, taking on roles in ‘A Reason for the Season’ as Young Claire Bedford, ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening’ as Katie, ‘Paging Mr. Darcy’ as Mia Cavendish, ‘Guiding Emily’ as Gina, and ‘The Professional Bridesmaid’ as Chloe. Hailing from Brazil, Santos is tri-linguistic and has gained recognition starring in romance and thriller TV movies like ‘How She Caught a Killer,’ ‘Campfire Christmas,’ ‘Planning on Forever,’ and ‘Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle.’

Foy has garnered attention with his work in ‘The Chicken Sisters’ as Kenneth, ‘Allegiance’ as Kyle, ‘Wilderness’ as Anton, and ‘Ride’ as Tuff McMurray. Supporting cast members include Jeff Avenue as Bradley, Colleen Wheeler as Sue, Andy Thompson as Hank, Barbara Pollard as Edith, Ashley Ross as Victoria, Jorge Montesi as Abuelo, and Jordan Ninkovich as Piper’s Boyfriend.

