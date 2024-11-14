Hallmark’s Christmas With the Singhs: Filming Locations and Cast, Explored

With Panta Mosleh at the helm, ‘Christmas With the Singhs’ creates a vibrant clash of cultures as Asha Singh and Jake O’Brien get engaged and meet each other’s families for the holidays. Working at a hospital even during Christmas, Asha Singh has little hope of having much of a romantic life. However, when her former high school classmate Jake O’Brien walks into her ward, Asha experiences some Christmas magic. The two immediately hit it off, and after a year of dating, Jake proposes. Approaching the anniversary of their chance meeting, Asha and Jake decide to spend Christmas together with their families. However, their rose-tinted vision of a life together is shaken when they realize that their families are diametrically different. The Hallmark Christmas movie creates a warm yet humorous setting as the holiday traditions of two cultures come together.

Christmas With the Singhs Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Christmas With the Singhs’ was carried out entirely in Vancouver, British Columbia. Principal photography began on August 26, 2024, and was wrapped up in a few weeks by September 16. The cast members appeared to share an enjoyable time together behind the scenes, with Mosleh sharing that child actors like Adiv Sharma won their hearts and kept spirits high.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Also known as the Hollywood of the North alongside Tronoto, Vancouver served as the filming location for ‘Christmas With the Singhs.’ With its mild climate and stunning natural beauty, it is a popular filming destination for Hallmark productions all year round, with film crews creating wintery landscapes with faux snow where needed. As a film hub, the port city offers a number of studios with standing sets that help depict frequently used backdrops in movies and shows, like the hospital backdrop seen in ‘Christmas With the Singhs’ where Asha and Jake meet.

The city’s diverse cultural landscape also plays a major part in enhancing the exploration of diversity and traditions in the movie. Metro Vancouver is a melting pot of cultural diversity, and the South Asian population in the region is around 14%, lending an authentic air to the film with Indian-origin cast and crew members involved in the project. The grand Christmas celebration was filmed in a stunning party hall adorned with festive decorations, capturing the essence of the holiday season even with the blend of traditions. Vancouver’s cinematic appeal, coupled with its skilled production teams and financial incentives, makes it a go-to destination for Hallmark movies, some of which are shot in and around the city, including ‘A Reason for the Season,’ ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement,’ ‘This Time Each Year,’ ‘The Real West,’ and ‘Scouting for Christmas.’

Christmas With the Singhs Cast

‘Christmas With the Singhs’ stars Anuja Joshi as Asha Singh and Benjamin Hollingsworth as Jake O’Brien. An actress of Indian origin, Asha has made a name for herself in both Hollywood and Bollywood. Beginning her acting journey from a young age with musical theatre, she made her TV debut with ‘Broken But Beautiful,’ playing Debbie. Asha is best known for her performance as Leela Devi in Fox’s ‘The Resident,’ and you may have also seen her in Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ as Nisha and ‘Hello Mini’ as Rivanah Bannerjee.

Benjamin Hollingsworth is a seasoned actor recognized for portraying Dan Brady in Netflix’s ‘Virgin River.’ He also stars in CBS’ ‘Code Black’ as Mario Savetti, ‘A Whitewater Romance‘ as Matt Myer, ‘An Easter Bloom’ as Derrick, ‘Wild Cards‘ as Harlan Stanford, and ‘The Santa Summit‘ as Liam. Supporting cast members include Michele Scarabelli as Molly, Daylin Willis as Ethan, Greg Rogers as Jake Sr., Rami Kahlon as Sarah, Manoj Sood as Samuel, Nimet Kanji as Nirmila, Lydia Campbell as Laura, and Adiv Sharma as Michael. Other cast members seen in the movie are Laura Mac as Attendant, Ben Afful as Minister, Shawn Bordoff as Judge, Jesse Muhoozi as Teen Patient #1, Jaden Narwal as Tyler, Alistair Abel as Sports Announcer, Sid Srikanth as Ravi, and Bapinder Dosanjh as Aunty Rekha.

