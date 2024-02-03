Hallmark’s Paging Mr. Darcy: Shooting And Cast Details

With Peter Wellington at the helm, Hallmark’s ‘Paging Mr. Darcy’ is a romantic film that revolves around two people coming together, despite their pride and prejudices, and because of their love for Jane Austen’s stories. When Professor Eloise Cavendish is given the opportunity to give a keynote speech at a Jane Austen conference, she grabs it even though she harbors some personal reservations about Jane Austen’s romantic themes. While at the event, she unexpectedly crosses paths with Sam, a Mr. Darcy impersonator of the event.

Now, Eloise and Sam make a deal with each other. Meanwhile, they keep their pride aside and work through their prejudices, only to find out that they have a shared belief in the power of love. Whether it is the hall where the Jane Austen conference takes place or other interesting locations, such as the green garden where Eloise and Sam enjoy their walks, the audience is spellbound as well as curious due to the filming locations of ‘Paging Mr. Darcy.’

Where Was Paging Mr. Darcy Filmed?

‘Paging Mr. Darcy’ was filmed in its entirety in Ontario, specifically in the Ottawa-Gatineau metropolitan area. According to reports, principal photography for the drama film got underway in October 2023 and wrapped up after three weeks or so, in November of the same year. So, allow us to take you through all the sites that served as shooting locations for the Hallmark production!

Ottawa, Ontario

The shooting for all the pivotal sequences of ‘Paging Mr. Darcy’ took place in the Ottawa-Gatineau metropolitan area AKA the National Capital Region, which consists of the city of Ottawa, Gatineau, and other surrounding suburban communities. In the city of Ottawa, the production team spent a considerable amount of time shooting important scenes, including in and around the Victoria Memorial Museum at 240 McLeod Street.

Moreover, the filming unit traveled to the town of Carleton Place, situated a few kilometers west of downtown Ottawa in the eastern part of Ontario. For instance, the cast and crew members set up camp around Mr. Mozzarella at 58 Bridge Street in Carleton Place for about five hours or so, and lensed interior as well as exterior portions. On October 24 and 25, 2023, Grand Hotel at 7 Bridge Street in Carleton Place was turned into a film set as the production team took over the entire second floor, wedding suite, and fine dining room, to shoot numerous prominent scenes for ‘Paging Mr. Darcy.’

The director and his team also made the most of the terrains of Stittsville, a suburban community within the former Goulbourn Township. The area of Parliament Hill, which lies on the southern bank of the Ottawa River, seemingly served as another production location for the romantic movie. Besides that, Canada’s Capital Region has hosted the production of numerous movies over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Winter Castle,’ ‘Welcome to Valentine,’ ‘Midnight at the Magnolia,’ and ‘Fit for a Prince.’

Paging Mr. Darcy Cast

The Hallmark movie features the Australian actress Mallory Jansen in the portrayal of Eloise. Having made her mark on a series of mini-series early on in her acting career, Mallory went on to bag recurring roles in ABC’s ‘Young & Hungry’ and ‘Baby Daddy.’ Moreover, she also features in ‘Galavant’ as Madalena, ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,’ ‘This Is Us,’ and ‘American Housewife.’ On the other hand, Will Kemp portrays Sam, the love interest of Eloise in ‘Paging Mr. Darcy.’

Also an accomplished dancer, Will Kemp has been featured in a number of films in starring and supporting roles, such as ‘Van Helsing,’ ‘Mindhunters,’ ‘Step Up 2: The Streets,’ ‘The Midnight Man,’ ‘Slumber,’ and ‘The Secrets of Emily Blair.’ His other small screen credits include ‘Royal Matchmaker,’ ‘Unveiled,’ ‘Petals on the Wind,’ ‘Christopher and His Kind,’ ‘The Soldier’s Tale,’ and ‘Kristin’s Christmas Past.’ Besides the two lead actors, the Hallmark film also features Jinny Wong as Annabelle and David Pinard as a charming man.

