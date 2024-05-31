Hallmark’s For Love & Honey: Filming Locations and Cast Details

‘For Love & Honey’ transports us to Malta, where a beekeeper, Eva, accidentally discovers an ancient fresco while saving a hive. Austen, an archaeologist on the hunt for historical artifacts, stumbles upon her discovery and believes it is a map of treasures on the Malta bees’ golden trail. However, the bees are protected under the nation’s laws, and in order for him to carry out the search, local authorities insist he take Eva along. Initially, the two aren’t too keen on working together.

Yet, as Eva and Austen’s journey takes them through various challenges, their respective expertise proves invaluable to one another. The duo traverse the picture-perfect countryside of the island, visit historical landmarks, explore ancient caves, and find love along the way. In the directorial hands of Kevin Fair, the romantic comedy is a part of Hallmark’s Passport to Love event and features breathtaking backdrops, warranting an in-depth look at its shooting sites.

Where Was For Love & Honey Filmed?

‘For Love & Honey’ was filmed entirely on location in the Mediterranean island nation of Malta. Principal photography for the film took place in roughly a month between February and March of 2024. The production team traveled across the length and breadth of the country, even visiting offbeat sites to create unique settings. Lead actor Andrew W. Walker revealed that he loved every day of traveling in Malta and hoped that the character’s story could become one in a series of films. On the other hand, the film crew had a tough time while spending everyday on the move. “We were on the road constantly,” said Kevin Fair. “We were hiking. We were in caves. We were on the move.”

Mellieħa, Malta

The team rolled cameras in Mellieħa, a large village on the northern coast of the island of Malta, known for its pristine beaches and historical sites. When Austen walks out of a building with the signboard “St John University of Malta,” the structure is actually that of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa at Triq l-Erwieħ. An imposing centerpiece of the town, the baroque-style church was built on a cave consecrated in the 5th century, according to local legend. Inside, visitors can admire the intricate artwork, statues, and religious iconography.

Mġarr, Malta

Filming south of Mellieħa, the team captured stunning coastal and country road scenes in and around the village of Mġarr. One of the memorable shots lensed here was with Austen and Eva standing on a cliff overlooking the ocean next to a sandstone tower. The tower is actually the Għajn Tuffieħa Tower between Mġarr and Mellieħa. The tower was built in the 17th century as a part of a network of coastal defenses designed to protect the island from pirate raids and invasions. In the film, the protagonists even meet locals who talk about the island once having been a hub for piracy.

Marsaxlokk, Malta

The film crew traveled to the quaint fishing village nestled along the southeastern coast of Malta and captured several scenes with expansive seaside views and small-town settings. In an establishing shot of the village, we can spot the Parish Church of Our Lady of Pompei. Situated at 28 San Guzepp, the church’s architectural splendor and serene interiors make it a central landmark and tourist spot in the village.

Valletta Region, Malta

Encompassing the main urban area of the island surrounding its tiny capital city of Valletta, the cityscape in the Valletta Region can be seen in the backdrop of several sequences of the film. Most of the scenes with an urban background in the movie were captured here. Besides ‘For Love & Honey,’ Hallmark also filmed ‘The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango’ in Malta.

For Love & Honey Cast

The romantic comedy is headlined by Andrew W. Walker and Margaret Clunie as Austen and Eva. Walker is a seasoned Hallmark actor known for essaying Kevin Jenner in ‘Snowed-Inn Christmas,’ Luke in ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,’ and Tom in the ‘Curious Caterer’ movie series. You may have also seen him in ‘My Christmas Family Tree,’ ‘The 27-Hour Day,’ and ‘Christmas Tree Lane.’

Margaret Clunie is an English actress who was formerly a model. Clunie has garnered attention with her performance in ‘Victoria’ as Harriet, Duchess of Sutherland, ‘A Young Doctor’s Notebook & Other Stories,’ as Natasha, and ‘Kart postal’ as Ellie. Her other credits include ‘Sister Boniface Mysteries,’ ‘Platform 7,’ ‘Andor,’ and ‘Dalgliesh.’ Supporting actors in ‘For Love & Honey’ include May-Linda Kosumovic as Honeymoon wife, Kurt Laferla as a university student, and Marysia S. Peres.

