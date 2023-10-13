Where Was Hallmark’s Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows’ is a mystery romantic movie that centers upon an elaborate wedding of Jessamyn Cole, the ex-wife of detective Tom Schultz, whose current love interest, Goldy Berry, is hired to provide food for the sizable event. However, Goldy, the caterer and amateur detective, faces a major turn of events during the wedding as the groom is found dead while the bridezilla is nowhere to be found. Now, Goldy must seek the aid of Tom yet again as they work together to find out the identity of the perpetrator as well as the whereabouts of Jessamyn.

Originally titled ‘Curious Caterer: The Last Suppers,’ the film is based on the fourth book, titled ‘The Last Suppers,’ in Diane Mott Davidson’s ‘Gold Bear Culinary Mystery’ series. With Paul Ziller filling the director’s chair, just like he did in the previous installment titled ‘Curious Caterer: Grilling Season,’ the suspenseful tale unfolds in a variety of interesting locations, including the extravagant wedding venue where the murder takes place and the police station where Tom works. Thus, it comes as no surprise that many viewers might be curious to learn all about the actual filming locations of ‘Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows.’ If you have been wondering about the same, allow us to provide you with all the necessary information and get rid of your curiosity!

Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows Filming Locations

‘Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows’ was filmed in British Columbia, especially in Vancouver. As per reports, principal photography for the mystery film commenced in April 2023 and continued for two-three weeks, before wrapping up by the end of the same month. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations where Goldy and Tom hold their investigation to get to the bottom of the truth in the Hallmark production!

Vancouver, British Columbia

The port city of Vancouver, situated in the Lower Mainland region of the westernmost Canadian province, served as the primary shooting spot for ‘Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows.’ Touted as Hollywood North, the bustling city is one of the major centers for the creation of film and TV projects in North America. Vancouver attracts the attention of filmmakers from across the globe for several reasons. It boasts a variety of production studios, well-equipped for the making of a wide range of live-action and animated movies, shows, commercials, and other video productions.

Apart from that, the easy availability of skilled actors and technicians; diverse natural as well as human-made attractions favorable for shooting projects of various genres; tax incentives provided for developing content in the region, as well as an aesthetically appealing climate make it convenient to shoot around the year. Thus, it is evident that the filming team of the Hallmark movie chose Vancity as the filming destination. Other suspense and mystery films and shows taped in Vancouver are ‘Bad Times at the El Royale,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ ‘The X-Files,’ ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ and ‘Riverdale.’

Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows Cast

In the Hallmark film, Nikki DeLoach reprises her role as Goldy Berry. Hailing from a small town in South Georgia, Nikki’s years of perseverance to get into the industry paid off when she bagged a starring role in the feature film ‘Traveller’ and the TV series ‘Misery Loves Company.’ She is also widely known for her iconic roles in other movies and TV shows, such as ‘Awkward,’ ‘North Shore,’ ‘Love & Other Drugs,’ and ‘Flying Lessons.’

Joining Nikki as her character’s love interest is Andrew Walker, who portrays Tom Schultz. Besides the ‘Curious Caterer’ film series, Tom and Nikki have been featured together in a couple of other films — ‘The Perfect Catch’ and ‘Sweet Autumn.’ Moreover, you might recognize Andrew from the other Hallmark films he stars in, like ‘A Dream of Christmas,’ ‘Love on Ice,’ ‘Bottled with Love,’ ‘Merry & Bright,’ and ‘My Christmas Family Tree.’

The lead actors are accompanied by a bunch of other cast members who play supporting roles, including Max Lloyd-Jones as Hunter, Jaycie Dotin as Marla Maguire, Sunita Prasad as Katy Olsen, Neil Webb as Chester Craig, Riley Davis as Mason Kildea, Zebastin Borjeau as Lucas, Brock Morgan as Detective Dave Trach, and Kareem Malcolm as Sterling. Moreover, Liz Wallace and Katrina Kwan feature as Lab Techs in the mystery movie.

