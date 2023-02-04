Where Was Hallmark’s Curious Caterer Grilling Season Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Curious Caterer: Grilling Season’ is a mystery movie and the sequel to ‘Dying For A Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery.’ The film is a continuation of the original duo’s ventures, i.e., Goldy Berry, a caterer, and Tom Schultz, a detective. This time around, the two team up to find the murderer of a real estate agent, Goldy’s childhood friend. They investigate the party guests and unravel some dark secrets and gossip. Eventually, the duo learns the culprit is a familiar face, who they must unveil to clear Goldy’s name.

The Paul Ziller directorial is a thrilling experience, full of twists and turns. The choice of filming locations complements the movie’s tonality and visual aspect, elevating the dark and suspenseful vibe. If you were captivated by the aesthetical element of this movie, you might wonder where the scenes were exactly shot, and if that’s the case, here’s all we know about the same.

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season Filming Locations

Like most Hallmark filmmakers, the crew filmed the movie in Vancouver, British Columbia, and another speculated location in Burnaby. Screenwriter John Plummer outlined a few interesting details about the filming in an interview. He stated, “I am not on set for the shoot at all. I’m back here at my home, and all I do is get phone calls or emails. Oh! We lost this location. Can we change everything, or whatever? I’m used to that.” John also revealed that Vancouver stood in for a city in the USA. He said, “It’s supposed to be Colorado, but it’s actually shot in Vancouver, Canada.” As per reports, the shooting commenced around August 2022. So, let’s take an in-detailed look at the locations.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The filmmakers lensed the movie in Vancouver, also known as Hollywood North, for its studios and astounding locations. Some preferred filming sites in the city are Anmore Village, Bowen Island, and Britannia Beach.

The surrounding towns, like Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, etc., are recurring shooting places in Hallmark films. The prequel, ‘Dying For A Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery,’ was also shot here, and the crew returned to the city for its second installment. Around the time of filming, they also had a small birthday celebration.

Burnaby, British Columbia

Some portions of the movie are said to be captured in Burnaby, a city in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia. The city hall, Deer Lake Park, and Burnaby Hospital are a few prominent shooting regions in the city. Top-notch studios with an array of production services can also be found in Burnaby. ‘Christmas In Evergreen’ is another Hallmark movie that lensed a few segments at this site.

Image Credit: Allister Foster/Hallmark

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season Cast

Nikki Deloach is an actress and producer who plays Goldy Berry in the film, and you might know her from ‘Love & Other Drugs’ and ‘The House Bunny.’ Andrew W. Walker portrays detective Tom Shultz, the Canadian actor and producer known for films such as ‘Maybe It’s Me,’ ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch, and ‘Hot Properties.’ Rob LaBelle is an American actor, who appears as Dennis Lockwood in the movie, and he’s famous for ‘Watchmen,’ ‘The Man In High Castle,’ and ‘Motive.’

Other cast members include Riley Davis (Mason), Jaycie Dotin (Marla Maguire), Beverley Elliott (Fran), Neil Webb (Chester Craig), Amanda May (Susie Craig), Veenu Sandhu (Bella), Howie Lai (Kenny Zox), and Gerardo Barcala (Fire Inspector).

