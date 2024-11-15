Hallmark’s Jingle Bell Run: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast

Helmed by Lucie Guest, ‘Jingle Bell Run’ follows the bantering team of a school teacher and a former hockey player as they travel across cities to win a Christmas-themed race on a reality show. Avery becomes an unwilling participant in The Great Holiday Dash after her sister signs her up, hoping to introduce some adventure into her life. She gets partnered up with Wes, an enthusiastic former hockey player who is in it to win it. The two have a rough start but soon find that their complementing skills give them an edge. As their teamwork grows, so does a tender bond between them, which promises to blossom into something more regardless of the competition’s outcome. The Hallmark Christmas movie takes us across a landscape of dense urban backdrops that sharply contrast with the festive decor of the season.

‘Jingle Bell Run’ was filmed in the Metro Vancouver area, British Columbia. Principal photography was conducted under the tentative title, ‘12 Clues of Christmas,’ reportedly beginning on June 3, 2024, and wrapping up by June 21, 2024. The cast and crew members had an exceptionally good time behind the scenes, not shying away from shenanigans and breaking into dance whenever the mood struck.

Filming for ‘Jingle Bell Run’ was carried out across Metro Vancouver, with its cities standing in for the different urban centers visited by the characters on their race. The production team particularly narrowed down shooting sites in Surrey, a suburban city southeast of Vancouver and partially bordered by the Fraser River. One of the competition sequences is shot outside the Surrey Libraries – City Centre Branch along University Drive. The library is recognized for its sloping concrete and glass design, which won the Revery Architecture award while being completed under budget. Centrally located and ending in a sharp edge, the generous use of glass in the structure provides a bright and open community space that serves as the main branch of Surrey Libraries.

An avenue away from the library, the film crew rolled cameras around the One Central apartment complex on 13350 Central Avenue. The towering skyscrapers can be seen in the background as Avery and Wes put their heads together for a challenge. Situated in the heart of Downtown Surrey, the complex is Surrey’s tallest residential tower, with a 44-story segmented structure surrounded by modern architecture that creates a bustling city atmosphere in the film.

Metro Vancouver offered a diverse range of urban backdrops for ‘Jingle Bell Run’ that helped bring The Great Holiday Dash to life, with the production team lining streets with false snow and creating vibrant sets with Christmas decor. Owing to its year-round comfortable weather, robust filming infrastructure, and financial incentives, Metro Vancouver is a regular shooting destination for Hallmark movies, which include ‘Christmas With the Singhs,’ ‘A Reason for the Season,’ ‘This Time Each Year,’ ‘The Real West,’ ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement,’ and ‘Scouting for Christmas.’

‘Jingle Bell Run’ features Ashley Williams as Avery and Andrew W. Walker as Wes. Williams is a Hallmark regular known for acting in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ as Victoria, ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show’ as Jeannie Gaffigan, and ‘Something Borrowed’ as Claire. You may have also seen her performance in ‘Falling Together’ as Natalie Calder, ‘Sister Wife Murder’ as Anna, ‘Five More Minutes: Moments Like These’ as Kaitlyn Morrison, and ‘Notes of Autumn’ as Ellie Matthews.

Walker is an experienced actor who is recognized for his work in the Hallmark ‘Curious Caterer’ series of movies as Tom. Other Hallmark and Christmas romance movies of his include ‘A Safari Romance,’ ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,’ and ‘A Maple Valley Christmas.’ He also features in ‘Steel Toes’ as Michael Downey, ‘The Torturer’ as Rick, ‘Abducted: Fugitive for Love’ as Jack Carlson, and ‘Snowed-Inn Christmas” as Kevin Jenner.

Supporting cast members of ‘Jingle Bell Run’ are David James Lewis as Keegan, Brad Harder as Brad, Hamza Fouad as Dirk, Caitlin Howden as Ruby, Jamall Johnson as Nash Reynolds, Jinjara Mitchell as Carol Leigh, Emma Stephenson as Lainey, and Sofia Hodsoni as Ella. Other cast include Michelle Brezinski as Flight Attendant, Yan Joseph as Cole Spence, Jason Nash as Tyler, EaeMya ThynGi as Katie Minh, Kristina Capati as Teagan, Ali Tarhouni as Damien, Teana-Marie Smith as Shirley, Patsy Tuba as Kimberly, Emilio Merritt as Ramon, Adam McKinnon as Chip, and Gian Carlo.

