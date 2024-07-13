Lifetime’s Sister Wife Murder: Filming Locations and Cast Details

‘Sister Wife Murder’ is a Lifetime true crime thriller that is part of the network’s Ripped From the Headlines series. The plot revolves around Chloe, a young woman coping with a personal loss. After attending church with her mother, she becomes infatuated with a charismatic pastor, Caleb. Despite discovering that Caleb has two other wives, Anna and Margo, Chloe falls deeply in love with him. Her devotion to him blinds her to the sinister side of their unorthodox arrangement, which is shrouded in secrecy due to the illegality of polygamy.

Directed by Manu Boyer, the movie descends into a tense mystery as Chloe becomes the third sister wife. Moving into Caleb’s household, Chloe soon encounters his controlling behavior and the stressful atmosphere within the family, especially after Anna reacts suspiciously to her pregnancy news. The situation escalates when one of the wives mysteriously disappears, leading Chloe to fear for the lives of her and her baby. ‘Sister Wife Murder’ keeps shifting its tone with visual storytelling, transforming Chloe’s perception of a loving relationship into an oppressive nightmare.

Sister Wife Murder Filming Locations

‘Sister Wife Murder’ was filmed in Los Angeles County, California, in May 2024. The production utilized a variety of interior and exterior locations within and around the region, effectively achieving the film’s dramatic shifts from romance to erotic thriller and even touching on elements of occult horror. Molly Saito’s art direction and Lawrence Humphreys’ production design leveraged the surrounding environment to reflect the evolving interpersonal relationships between Chloe, Caleb, and the other wives.

Los Angeles County, California

‘Sister Wife Murder’ was filmed primarily in Altadena, an unincorporated area within Los Angeles County, California. Situated against the backdrop of the Verdugo Mountains, Altadena provided several establishing shots of crowded parking lots and streets that effectively portray the passage of time and Chloe’s growing inability to escape her situation. Scenes set in confessional booths, as well as those involving sensual moments, create a pervasive sense of surveillance.

Arguably the most crucial site — and a character in its own right — in the narrative of ‘Sister Wife Murder,’ the fictional Middle Town Church was designed to mirror Caleb’s seductive yet deceitful nature. One significant scene, where Caleb proposes to Chloe, showcases the church’s imposing facade, triggering the chain of events. The back room within the place where Caleb reveals his secrets contrasts with the packed hall, symbolizing the mask he wears.

Altadena’s proximity to Los Angeles made it an ideal location for production, offering convenient access to experienced crew members and equipment. The area’s mountainous sceneries and historical significance have made it a popular shooting location for drawing filmmakers. Despite multiple rival regions within Los Angeles County, the site has successfully managed to host the productions of some of the most iconic movies ever made, including ‘Interstellar,’ ‘American Pie,’ and ‘Catch Me If You Can.’

Sister Wife Murder Cast

Actress and singer Dia Nash plays Chloe in ‘Sister Wife Murder,’ making it her first major role. Nash is the daughter of iconic actress Niecy Nash and is known for her work in ‘The Rookie: Feds’ and ‘Reno 911!,’ ‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Claws,’ and Netflix’s ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’ Matthew Daddario appears as the shady polygamous pastor, Caleb. The actor is widely recognized for his roles as Alec Lightwood in ‘Shadowhunters’ and Scooter Polarsky in ‘Why Women Kill,’ along with his performance in the films ‘Trust’ and ‘Into the Deep.’ Ashley Williams plays the role of Caleb’s wife Anna. She is best known for her role as Ted Mosby’s girlfriend, Victoria, in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and can also be seen in several Hallmark movies, such as ‘Five More Minutes: Moments Like These’ and ‘Notes of Autumn,’

Williams’ other popular works include her portrayal of Pam in Apple TV+’s ‘Amber Brown’ and Jeannie Gaffigan in ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show.’ Ashley Dulaney appears as Margo, the last of Caleb’s wives. The actress is recognized for her appearances in police procedural shows like ‘NCIS,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ in addition to her numerous supporting movie roles. Other cast members of ‘Sister Wife Murder’ include Addison McKenzie as Maizy, Kimberly Brooks as Lois, Nandi Nfr Ka as Alexis, Sean Michael Conway as Dalton, Scarlett Roselynn as Briana, Alonzo Galvez as Parker, Deborah Quayle as Ellen, and Gia De Sauvage as Olivia Jean. Rounding out the cast are Rodney J. Hobbs, who appears as another pastor Kendrick, and Dave Rose, one of the Christian singers at the church.

