Where Was Hallmark’s Notes of Autumn Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

‘Notes of Autumn’ is a romantic drama movie that revolves around Ellie, a trained pianist who gave up on her passion long ago and works at a hotel, whose best friend Leo is a popular author going through writer’s block and struggling to finish his next book in the renowned book series. When the pair realizes that they both need to change things up in their respective lives, they decide to switch places and lose themselves in new surroundings to find themselves.

In doing so, Ellie gets involved with Sam, Leo’s neighbor, helping him put together a musical performance for a local fundraiser. On the other hand, Leo bonds with Matt, Elli’s friend, and decides to write something totally different than he is used to. The newly formed connections of Ellie and Leo make them realize where their hearts truly belonged all along. Helmed by Troy Scott, the Hallmark production unfolds in two different locations, following the two protagonists’ journeys. Thus, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Notes of Autumn’ was shot, we have you covered!

Notes of Autumn Filming Locations

‘Notes of Autumn’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, primarily in Metro Vancouver and Abbotsford. Principal photography for the romantic film kicked off in mid-June 2023 under the working title ‘Fall Swap’ and took place over the course of the following 15 shooting days, before wrapping up in early July of the same year. Now, without further ado, allow us to walk you through all the specific locations where the protagonists form new and long-lasting connections with each other in the Hallmark movie!

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

A majority of ‘Notes of Autumn’ was lensed in Metro Vancouver, with the production team setting up camp in various outdoor locations as well as inside some establishments to shoot several pivotal sequences. For instance, in June 2023, the cast and crew were spotted by onlookers and passersby recording important scenes inside the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport at 18799 Airport Way in the municipality of Pitt Meadows.

Moreover, D/6 Bar & Lounge at 39 Smithe Street in the city of Vancouver served as a prominent production location as the director and his team utilized the premise of the establishment for shooting purposes. Other than ‘Notes of Autumn,’ Metro Vancouver has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years, such as ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘National Lampoon’s Van Wilder,’ ‘Virgin River,’ and ‘When Calls the Heart.’

Abbotsford, British Columbia

Additional portions of ‘Notes of Autumn’ were shot on location in the city of Abbotsford. To be specific, the production team set up camp around Old Yale Road, inside Sumas Substation. It is a former electric substation, which has been transformed into a luxurious mansion. Apart from the Hallmark production, other movies and shows that feature the locales of Abbotsford are ‘Pumpkin Pie Wars,’ ‘A Glenbrooke Christmas,’ ‘Taking a Shot at Love,’ and ‘Sweet Carolina.’

Notes of Autumn Cast

Constantly showcasing her versatility as an actor by featuring in comedies and dramas, Ashley Williams essays the role of Ellie in the Hallmark film. Her long and successful career involves her featuring in some popular feature films such as ‘A Most Violent Year,’ ‘Something Borrowed,’ and ‘Margin Call.’ As far as her TV career is concerned, she stars in ‘Good Morning Miami,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘Saving Grace,’ ‘The Mentalist,’ and ‘The New Adventures of Old Christine.’ Thus, you are likely to find her face familiar.

Portraying Ellie’s friend named Leo, Luke Macfarlane is yet another recognizable face in ‘Notes of Autumn.’ He features in ‘Lone Star Bull,’ ‘Single All the Way,’ ‘Killjoys,’ ‘Over There,’ and ‘Supreme Courtships.’ He also has credits for other Hallmark productions as well, including ‘Moriah’s Lighthouse,’ ‘Taking a Shot at Love,’ and ‘Christmas in My Heart.’ Moreover, Marcus Rosner portrays Sam, Ellie’s romantic interest while Peter Porte plays the role of Matt, Leo’s love interest. A couple of other cast members who play supporting roles in the Hallmark film are Kelsey Lopes and Dino Dinicolo (Brookhaven Student).

