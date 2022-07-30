Is Amber Brown Based on a True Story? Where is it Filmed?

Based on Paula Danziger’s eponymous book series, Apple TV+’s ‘Amber Brown’ is a family comedy series created by Bonnie Hunt. The narrative revolves around the titular character who is having a hard time dealing with the divorce of her parents and her best friend, Justin, moving away. Luckily for her, she finds other outlets to express her emotions — her art, video diary, and a new friend named Brandi. With all the adversities going on, Amber is still able to feel grateful for all the love that surrounds her as she focuses on the positive aspects of life instead of the negative ones.

The wholesome and feel-good narrative tends to keep the viewers asking for more, partly thanks to the amazing onscreen performances from the talented ensemble cast, comprising Carsyn Rose, Liliana Inouye, Darin Brooks, Sarah Drew, and Ashley Williams. On the other hand, the interesting use of different locations, including the vibrant middle school, is bound to make you want to learn more about the filming sites of ‘Amber Brown.’ Moreover, the themes and elements that the series deals with, such as divorce and struggling to fit in middle school, are things that are a part of real life, which begs the question — is it based on a true story? Well, allow us to put all your curiosities to bed!

Is Amber Brown a True Story?

No, ‘Amber Brown’ is not based on a true story. However, as mentioned above, it is inspired by the eponymous book series by Paula Danziger. Apart from Danziger, the interesting screenplay can be credited to the creative minds and excellent writings of Bonnie Hunt, Henry Johnson, Nora Sagal, and Elaine Arata. By working together and using their experience and prowess, they were able to craft a seemingly realistic and enthralling screenplay for this family comedy series.

Part of the reason why many of you might wonder if it is rooted in reality is that the themes depicted in the series have been explored in several other movies and TV shows, over the years. One of the most suitable examples has to be that of ‘Young Sheldon.’ Although the premise of the two shows is quite different from one another, there are other significant similarities.

The character of Sheldon in the ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ spin-off series has quite a few similarities with Amber from ‘Amber Brown.’ Sheldon also finds himself surrounded by several familial issues as he tries to fit in with his peers at school. Much like Amber, Sheldon also finds comfort in his new friend named Tam Nguyen. Thus, even though the narrative of ‘Amber Brown’ seems realistic enough and true to life, it doesn’t change the fact that it is mainly inspired by a book series and not rooted in reality.

Amber Brown Filming Locations

‘Amber Brown’ is filmed entirely in Utah, specifically in and around Salt Lake City. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the family series commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in October of the same year. So, without further ado, let’s talk about the specific locations that appear in the series!

Salt Lake City, Utah

All the pivotal sequences for the debut season of ‘Amber Brown’ were lensed in Salt Lake City, the capital and most populous city of Utah. Surrounded by the Great Salt Lake to the northwest, the vast and diverse landscape of the city made for an ideal filming site for the show’s inaugural installment. The filming unit of the family show traveled across Salt Lake City and taped several scenes against suitable backdrops for the first season.

Also known as The Crossroads of the West, Salt Lake City consists of several museums, including the Church History Museum, Clark Planetarium, Discovery Gateway, and the Utah State Historical Society, to name a few. Other than that, the city has served as a prominent filming location on many occasions over the years. Apart from ‘Amber Brown,’ the capital city has featured in a number of movies and TV shows, such as ‘Hereditary,’ ‘The Sandlot,’ ‘Resident Evil: Extinction,’ and ‘Big Love.’

Read More: Best Family Shows on Netflix