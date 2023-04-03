Bella and Cason Crane From Race To Survive Alaska: Everything We Know

USA Network’s ‘Race To Survive: Alaska’ is a reality show that follows strong contestants with a drive to outperform fellow racers and survival experts in the 100-mile-long terrains of wild Alaska. Season 1 features Bella and Cason Crane, a sibling duo who is ready to conquer all that comes their way. They both identify as athletes and lead an active lifestyle, balanced with a lot of fun and partying. If you were amused by the two and want to learn more about their background, we’ve got you covered.

Bella and Cason’s Age and Background

Bella, aged 25, and her 29-year-old brother Cason currently resides in New York. Both of them attended Choate Rosemary Hall, a boarding and day school where they accomplished multiple feats. Cason graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in History (2013-2017) with a 3.95 GPA and achieved summa cum laude. He was active in multiple societies and was honored for his excellence in history and American studies.

In 2019, Bella worked alongside researchers at the same university in, the Mpala Research Centre, where she studied wildlife biology and ecology. In 2015, she enrolled for a Bachelor’s in Sustainable Development and Middle Eastern Studies at Columbia University. Here, she was the leader of the Columbia Outdoor Orientation Program, and she graduated in 2020.

The duo comes from a family of adventure enthusiasts, so it’s no surprise to see them on such a thrilling and adrenaline-pumping show. Bella has completed the Pacific Crest Trail all by herself, and it takes around five months to complete it on foot. On the other hand, Cason made history when he became the first openly gay mountaineer to backpack across the Seven Summits, where he planted the pride flag.

Bella and Cason’s Profession

In June 2009, Cason was appointed as the Documentarian Page by Nancy Pelosi (former Speaker) at the U.S. House of Representatives, where he worked for two months. After a year, he became the Research Assistant at Princeton University, where he developed a new paradigm for associative learning for the next three months, from June to August 2010. His first internship was at the New Israel Fund in the development department from September 2011 to December 2011.

Later he also interned at Association for Civil Rights in Tel Aviv, Israel, in their International Relations Department starting from March 2012 to the next three months. His next five-month internship began from August 2012 to December 2012 at Democratic Congressional Campaign Center in the finance section. He was shortly employed as a Summer Analyst at Morgan Stanley for nearly three months in mid-2014 and then again in 2016. In Amman, Jordan, he was an Investment Team Summer Analyst for Oasis500, starting from June to August 2015.

Cason was employed at Community Bucket as a Director of Strategy from January to July 2020. For the next 3.6 years, he was a consultant at Bain & Company, where he advised multiple Fortune 100 businesses. From August to November 2020, he was a member of On Deck’s 5th Cohort. Climbing the Seven Summits was a part of his The Rainbow Summits Project, which he founded to raise $135,000 for the cause of suicide prevention in the LGBTQ community. As of now, he’s the founder of Explorer Cold Brew, based in Brooklyn, New York. His company is the world’s first premium cold brew that allows its customers to modify their caffeine levels.

Bella also has an equally impressive career graph. She was an intern at the United States Senate from June to August 2013. Later, she was recruited by the H.R. Department of International Media Corps as their Emergency Response Recruitment Intern in June 2017 for the next three months. In February 2018, she worked as a research intern for five months at The Years Project. In the following two months, she was a Field Logistics Coordinator at The Road Less Traveled.

She was also an Investment Banking Summer Analyst for Rubicon Capital Advisors from May to August 2019. Her first full-time position was as an Investment Banking Analyst at Nomura Greentech, which started in July 2020 until she moved on to the next company in 1.2 years. Shortly after that, she joined Aspen Power as a Financial Analyst for 1.5 years and later switched to Investment Associate in January 2023, which is her current designation.

Are Bella and Cason Dating Anyone?

Yes, Bella and Cason both have significant others in their lives. As of now, Bella is in a relationship with Wyatt Foglia, a Demand Partnership Manager at Yieldmo, who seemingly resides in Brooklyn, New York. The adventurous couple enjoys exploring the world together, whether it be snowcapped mountains or the dry terrains of Canyonlands National Parks.

Cason married Francis McGill in March 2022, and the couple had a celebratory wedding, with all their friends and family cherishing their union. Later, they went to the Fari Islands in Maldives for their exotic honeymoon. Francis proposed to Cason with a ring at the dreamy Ponte Vedra Beach in Flordia. Cason’s husband has been a partner of Pershing Square Capital Management for more than eight years, and together, they continue to support each other through all their endeavors.

The viewers are excited to see what the sibling pair will accomplish on ‘Race To Survive: Alaska’ because they’re both sporty, wild-spirited, and competitive. We wish them the best for the show and hope to see them triumph in every challenge.

