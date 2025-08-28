List of All Bella Thorne Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actress, singer, and writer Annabella Avery Thorne comes from humble beginnings and started her on-screen career as a child star. Following her appearances in shows like ‘Dirty Sexy Money’ and ‘My Own Worst Enemy,’ Bella gained prominence starring as CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel show ‘Shake It Up’ alongside Zendaya from 2010 to 2013. She went on to star in numerous feature films such as ‘Blended,’ ‘The DUFF,’ and ‘Amityville: The Awakening,’ earning critical acclaim for her performances. Beyond the screen, she has achieved success with her musical ventures and also made her directorial debut with an adult film in 2019. If you want to check out projects starring Bella Thorne on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

2. The Babysitter (2017)

Directed by McG, ‘The Babysitter’ revolves around 12-year-old Cole (Judah Lewis), a timid boy who gets bullied in school, and whose parents hire a babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving), while leaving him alone at home. Cole is happy with the arrangement, on account of getting to spend time with the attractive, funny, and popular senior. However, when he stays up past his bedtime one night, Cole discovers that Bee is the leader of a secret cult of devil worshippers, who, along with her friends and fellow cult members Allison (Bella Thorne), Sonya (Hana Mae Lee), Max (Robbie Amell), and John (Andrew Bachelor), participate in ritualistic human sacrifices. Becoming aware of Cole learning their secret, the killers go after him to protect themselves. You can watch the teen black comedy slasher film here.

1. You Get Me (2017)

Helmed by Brent Bonacorso, ‘You Get Me’ follows Tyler Hanson (Taylor John Smith), a high school student in a relationship with his classmate Allison Hewitt (Halston Sage). The two fight at a party one night after Tyler discovers Allison’s promiscuous past. He spends the weekend with Holly Viola (Bella Thorne), a mysterious girl from out of town, but later decides to patch things up with Allison after returning to class. However, things do not go as planned, as Holly enrolls herself at the same school and refuses to let Tyler go at any cost. You can stream the coming-of-age romantic thriller here.

