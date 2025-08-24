3 Best Aubrey Plaza Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Actress, comedian, and producer Aubrey Christina Plaza began performing as an improv and sketch comedy artist before graduating from college. In 2009, she made her feature film debut with ‘Mystery Team,’ but gained widespread popularity starring as April Ludgate in the NBC sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation.’ Aubrey continued to balance her work in both big and small screens, appearing in movies such as ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,’ ‘The Little Hours,’ ‘Happiest Season,’ and ‘Megalopolis,’ as well as shows like ‘Legion,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ and ‘Agatha All Along.’ If you are eager to stream Aubrey Plaza‘s work on Netflix, the following list is sure to help.

3. Easy (2016-2019)

‘Easy is an anthology series created by Joe Swanberg that chronicles the lives of several individuals living in Chicago. Each episode is a standalone story that depicts the characters trying to deal with love, relationships, and life in general. The series does feature some recurring narratives, such as the married couple Kyle and Andy, whose evolving relationship is traced across three seasons. Aubrey Plaza appears in the guest role of Lindsay in the second season of the comedy-drama series that you can binge-watch on Netflix.

2. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023)

Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski developed ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ based on Bryan’s ‘Scott Pilgrim’ graphic novels. In this alternate retelling, the premise remains the same, with indie band bassist Scott Pilgrim falling in love with the mysterious delivery girl Ramona Flowers, whom he meets at a party hosted by Julie Powers. However, while facing Ramona’s evil exes, Scott loses his first battle against Matthew Patel and is seemingly killed. Everyone’s life follows a different path as a result, until Ramona learns that Scott may still be alive and tries to get to the bottom of his disappearance. Stream the anime adventure series where Aubrey Plaza lends her voice to Julie Powers here.

1. Emily the Criminal (2022)

Marking the feature directorial debut of John Patton Ford, ‘Emily the Criminal’ stars Aubrey Plaza in the titular role of Emily Benetto. Burdened with student debt and unable to secure a stable job, Emily starts working for Youcef Haddad (Theo Rossi), a charismatic criminal middleman. Performing credit card fraud, Emily is enthralled by the quick cash and illicit thrills, and demands to take on riskier assignments. At the same time, she becomes romantically involved with Yousef, and the duo decides to expand their operations in Los Angeles. You can view the crime thriller here.

