List of All Emilia Clarke Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

English actress Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke has earned recognition for her work both on stage and on screen. Making her television debut in the soap opera ‘Doctors’ in 2009, Emilia shot into global stardom with her breakthrough role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones‘ two years later. She has since made her mark in Hollywood with films such as ‘Terminator: Genisys,’ ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ ‘Me Before You,’ and ‘Last Christmas‘ under her belt. If you are looking forward to seeing projects featuring Emilia Clarke on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

1. Last Christmas (2019)

Inspired by the eponymous song by the music group Wham!, ‘Last Christmas’ revolves around Kate Andrich (Emilia Clarke), a young woman working odd jobs but always having an abundance of bad luck. Working as an elf in a Christmas shop all through the year leaves her frustrated. However, as the holidays draw near, she has a chance to encounter Tom Webster (Henry Golding), a handsome young charmer who seems genuinely interested in her. However, Kate’s experiences have made her wary of happiness. As such, it takes time for their growing attraction to blossom into a Yuletide romance. You can stream the Christmas romcom film here.

