5 Best Dakota Johnson Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Dakota Mayi Johnson made her acting debut in 1999 at the age of 10, playing a minor role alongside her mother, Melanie Griffith, in ‘Crazy in Alabama.’ She pursued acting as her profession after high school, and got her breakthrough in 2015, playing the lead role of Anastasia Steele in the ‘Fifty Shades‘ movie series. She has since starred in movies across a variety of genres, such as ‘A Bigger Splash,’ ‘Suspiria,’ ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon,’ ‘Madame Web,’ and ‘Materialists.’ Her position in Hollywood has been solidified by the commercial success of her films, as well as the critical acclaim. If you are looking forward to diving into movies starring Dakota Johnson on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

5. The Lost Daughter (2021)

Based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante, ‘The Lost Daughter’ revolves around Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman), a middle-aged university professor on a holiday at the beach by herself. She forms a close bond with a young mother, Nina (Dakota Johnson), and three-year-old daughter Elena (Athena Martin), whom she meets during the trip. However, Lena is simultaneously haunted by the memories of the early days of becoming a mother herself and the unconventional choices she made at the time. The psychological drama marks the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal. You can stream the film here.

4. How to Be Single (2016)

Directed by Christian Ditter, ‘How to Be Single’ centers around Alice Kepley (Dakota Johnson), a young woman who moves to New York City after finishing four years of college. She takes up a job as a paralegal and is excited to face new challenges that the city throws at her. Adding to her feelings of liberation is her decision to take a break from her long-term boyfriend, Josh (Nicholas Braun). Alice’s wild and free-spirited co-worker Robin (Rebel Wilson) decides to guide her through the fun single life in the city, teaching her how to score free drinks, meet men, and have a blast. Watch the romantic comedy film here.

3. Daddio (2023)

Helmed by Christy Hall, ‘Daddio’ tells the story of a young woman (Dakota Johnson) landing at JFK International Airport and taking a cab back to her apartment in New York City. Clark (Sean Penn), the taxi driver, strikes up a casual conversation with her during the ride, impressed by her not keeping her face buried in her phone through the ride. It unexpectedly turns into honest, deep revelations about the individuals who share their own perspectives on life, love, power dynamics, loss, and vulnerability, all within a single, epic journey. You can view the heartfelt, moving drama on Netflix.

2. Madame Web (2024)

Set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, ‘Madame Web’ tells the origin story of the eponymous Marvel character. Dakota Johnson brings the character, also known as Cassandra Webb, to life in a live-action format for the first time in the film. The narrative follows Cassandra, a paramedic in New York City, who develops the power to sense into the future. With it, she stumbles across three young women, Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazón (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), who she realizes are bound for great destinies. However, they have to stay alive to fulfill it, as a deadly threat pursues the group. Watch the S. J. Clarkson directorial here.

1. Persuasion (2022)

Adapted from Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, ‘Persuasion’ follows Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson), a beautiful woman from a snobbish, once-rich family who finds themselves on the brink of bankruptcy. Non-conforming and progressive, Anne was once engaged to Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), a bright, young, and undistinguished naval officer. Because of his humble origins, her family had at the time convinced Anne to end the engagement. Eight years later, fate brings the two of them together once again, and Anne is forced to choose between leaving the past behind her and giving her heart a second chance. You can stream the historical romance here.

