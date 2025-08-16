List of All Margot Robbie Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Australian actress and producer Margot Elise Robbie began her career on television in 2008 before moving to the United States. While she led another television series in 2011, her breakthrough role came two years later in Martin Scorcese‘s film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’ Portraying the DC villain Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe gained her a much wider recognition in 2016, leading to other starring roles in critically and commercially successful movies such as ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Mary Queen of Scots,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Babylon,’ and ‘Barbie.’ Margot is also the co-founder of a production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which has both movies and television shows under its banner. If you are looking forward to seeing her work on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

2. Peter Rabbit (2018)

Based on the character created by Beatrix Potter, ‘Peter Rabbit’ tells the story of the titular blue jacket-wearing fluffy animal and his three sisters, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-Tail, who lead a cheerful life in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. They are friends with the kind-hearted local resident, Bea, who plays a motherly role in their lives. However, trouble begins as one of McGregor’s relatives moves into his home following his demise. Irritated by the group of rabbits calling the garden their home, he engages in numerous schemes to get them ousted, while maintaining a facade of caring for them in front of Bea to woe her. However, the rabbits prove to be far more resourceful, and fight back to protect their home. Margot Robbie lends her voice to the animated rabbit Flopsy in the film, as well as serves as the narrator. You can watch the Will Gluck-directed film on Netflix.

1. Focus (2015)

Helmed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, ‘Focus’ revolves around Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith), a professional con artist who takes a liking to Jess Barrett (Margot Robbie), a newcomer in the field. While taking her under his wing and training her to master the craft, the two become romantically involved. Considering the feelings he has for her a liability, Nick walks away from her life. Years later, while working on a high-stakes job in Buenos Aires, the two are brought together once again. As the old feelings resurface, Nick finds himself distracted at a time he simply cannot afford to lose focus. Stream the crime comedy drama here.

