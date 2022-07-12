Below Deck Med’s Natasha Webb: Everything We Know

Bravo’s reality TV series ‘Below Deck Mediterranean‘ debuted on May 3, 2016, and it has since become incredibly popular. It was created as the first-ever spin-off of the original ‘Below Deck’ series and has reached its seventh season this year. Every season, the series follows the daily life of the team members working and living on board a 150-foot-plus super-yacht throughout the charter season in a distinct Mediterranean country.

The show not only offers us breathtaking visuals while the yacht sails through picturesque places, but it also gives us an inner look into how the crew engages with one another in an unfiltered way. Having cameras track their every step, the show provides a great mix of drama, romance, and entertainment, adding to the viewers’ enthusiasm.

In season 7, a new crew member joined Home, the new motor yacht, as the Chief Stewardess. Along with Captain Sandy Yawn and other new crew members, Natasha Webb worked as the new chief steward. If you’re curious to know more about this highly skilled and experienced yachtie, here’s everything we know!

Natasha Webb’s Age and Background

Natasha Webb, a 32-year-old, is a committed yachtie who hails from a little town in West Yorkshire in the heart of the English countryside. She is also a budding actress with a good record of acting achievements. She was born into a loving and supportive family that includes her sister, parents, and grandmother. Natasha, in particular, has a tight relationship with her sister, niece, and nephews. She is also highly obsessed with Paddington and Rupert, her two gorgeous Pomeranian dogs.

Natasha has had a long but resilient road to becoming a chief steward. Starting at a young age, she competed in dancing and baton twirling for nine years as a member of a Majorettes team. Natasha graduated earning a diploma in travel and tourism from Craven College in Skipton, England, and then began traveling through America and then Europe. She spent six years living in Spain where she fully immersed herself in the Spanish culture. She worked in a variety of professions, including those of a nanny, bartender, golf caddy, schoolteacher, actress, and finally one in the yacht industry, developing a solid work ethic along the way.

Natasha Webb’s Profession

Natasha had a variety of jobs when she first started working in the yacht industry, including managing staffs of up to 10 on the interior, maintaining inventories, coaching stewardesses, working in the shipyard, providing private and charter services, and managing all kinds of services like housekeeping and laundry. To advance her profession and resume, she also put in a lot of effort and completed several courses.

Natasha graduated from Kent Beauty School with a variety of makeover abilities, including waxing, threading, skincare, makeup, and bridal hair. She holds an American Red Cross lifeguard certification and has completed numerous professional training courses in diving, bartending, valet services, sailboat training, cyber training, medical first aid, food safety, and nail technician. Apart from these, she also became skilled at organizing talent shows, themed parties, and events.

When Natasha started sailing ten years ago, she took on roles aboard smaller motor yachts and worked her way up to Chief Stew on motor yachts longer than 100 meters. She has experience working on various Motor Yachts (MY) including Saint Nicolas, Unicorn, Titania, and Nero. The qualified purser, who then entered the acting industry, has been in some television commercials and short films, including ‘Where is Lucy’.

Her most recent professional endeavor is her own yacht recruitment business, Indie-Pearl, which she launched in 2021. Natasha has 18 years of experience in the hospitality sector and is an excellent recruiter and headhunter who can ensure the highest standards are met. She believes there is a yacht available for everyone and strives to supply the greatest crew members on yachts ranging from chief stew to engineer. As the yacht approached Malta in season 7 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’, Natasha was constantly prepared to greet charter guests with a pleasant grin and a custom cocktails. Her Captain Sandy Yawn told TV Insider, “For me, Natasha was such a pleasure to work with”.

Natasha Webb’s Boyfriend

Natasha’s relationship history is largely unknown, but there appears to be chemistry developing on the show between her and Chef David White. But beyond the show, very little is known about them.

