Below Deck’s Hayley De Sola Pinto: Everything We Know

The tenth season of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck‘ introduced viewers to several crewmates from the luxurious yacht of St. David. This included the charismatic Hayley De Sola Pinto, whose personality and skillset made her one of the favorites among the viewers. The reality show revolves around the people working on some of the most beautiful yachts in the world and how the ship is run. While on the show, Hayley captured the hearts of many. Naturally, this has made many fans curious about her personal and professional life. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Hayley De Sola Pinto’s Early Life and Background

Originally from Cornwall, England, Hayley De Sola Pinto made her television debut at the age of 25. The reality TV star has a brother with whom she is quite close. She also has an adorable niece named Harlow Laine, whom she loves very much and often showoffs on her social media. Interestingly, Hayley has shared her status as the granddaughter of Vivian de Sola Pinto, a celebrated poet, literary critic, and historian. Through him, Hayley is seemingly also a descendant of Rabbi David Aaron de Sola.

Hayley is quite fond of traveling and has visited many countries across the world. In 2016, she vacationed in India and visited sites like the Hampi and enjoyed the beaches of Goa. she has also spent a significant amount of time in the USA and enjoyed her time in the state of California. Apart from her passion for travel, adventure, food, and culture, Hayley also seems to be a huge animal lover. She especially seems partial to dogs and cats and has helped many of them to find a family. Presently, Hayley is based in Helston, a town in Cornwall.

Hayley De Sola Pinto’s Professional Life

During the charter season, Hayley works as a Stew aboard St. David. This has led her to become one of the major stars of ‘Below Deck.’ Her responsibility as a member of the crew includes cabin preparation, laundry, table setting, etc. The Cornwall native joined the yachting business at the age of 23, just two years before her first appearance in ‘Below Deck.’ However, her communication skills and charming persona helped her interact well with the guests and establish herself within the industry.

For the major part of the year, Hayley is away from the sea and works as an Advanced Aesthetic Practitioner. In fact, she has held the position of the owner of Classen Aesthetics, a beauty business based in Helston, since 2020. Through the organization, Hayley offers services like facial contouring, anti-wrinkle treatment, etc. Thanks to her determination and skills, Hayley has accumulated an impressive customer base. In order to hone her skills, Hayley even took several masterclasses in October 2022. We are sure that her business will continue to grow as her popularity increases.

It seems like Hayley is also a part of the modeling industry and often takes part in various forms of photoshoots. In fact, she even had the honor of walking down the runway at New York Fashion Week in July 2021. “Undoubtedly one of the best days of my life,” she stated while talking about her experience on Instagram.

Hayley De Sola Pinto’s Boyfriend

Hayley De Sola Pinto seems to be in a happy relationship. The reality TV star has shared several pictures with her boyfriend, though his name has not been revealed as of writing. The two have been dating since before May 2020 and often like to travel with each other. The two seem to adore their partners and are open about their affection for their partners on social media. Her status as a committed woman has also kept Hayley away from many dramas on the show that often happens due to romantic attachments.

When not out in the sea or working, Hayley likes to spend time with her friends and family. She also takes delight in capturing the beauty of nature in her photographs and sometimes shares them with her internet followers. Additionally, the Cornwall native is always open to partaking in adventurous activities and enjoying life to the fullest. We wish Hayley the very best in her life and hope she has a wonderful future.

