Where Was The Best Christmas Pageant Ever Filmed?

With Dallas Jenkins at the helm, ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ narrates a heartwarming story about compassion, kindness, and the meaning of Christmas. Based on Barbara Robinson’s 2005 novel of the same name, the film transports us to a small community eagerly preparing for the annual pageant and play. However, this year, there is one glaring difference: the six Herdman kids — the biggest troublemakers in town — have decided to take part. The performance is being directed by Grace Bradley (Judy Greer), who seeks to make it the best one ever while retaining the true message behind it.

While others pressure her to kick the Herdman kids out of the pageant, Grace and her husband, Bob (Pete Holmes), attempt to include, understand, and guide them through their own interpretation of the Christmas stories. The film creates a nostalgic and timeless feel that is complemented by its settings of snow-covered streets, cozy family homes, and a charming small town lit up with festive decor.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever Filming Locations

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ was entirely filmed in and around Winnipeg, Manitoba. Principal photography for the film began on December 6, 2023, and was wrapped up by January 27, 2024. The cast and crew members remained in high spirits throughout the shooting process, in part thanks to the child actors making the set a cheerful place. Naturally curious, they asked the crew questions, and some were excited to interact with the advanced equipment, such as camera rigs. Lead actor Pete Holmes admired Jenkins’ rare talent of being able to work exceptionally well with the child actors and bring the best out of them. Holmes talked about having a wonderful time behind the scenes in an interview, saying, “I get to be with these wonderful kids; I love Sebastian and Molly and just being able to laugh in between takes.”

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Filming for ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ was carried in Winnipeg, Manitoba, both on location and using lots built and decorated by the production team. One of the most prominent backdrops in the movie is the church, which is central to the story. The exterior of the church seen in ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ is actually the Parish Church of Saint Luke. Located on 130 Nassau Street North, the church was constructed at the turn of the 20th century in the Gothic Revival style. Besides its grand exterior, the church also has an attached parish hall and intricately created stained glass windows. However, the interior of the church seen in the Christmas movie is not of the Anglican church but was crafted as a set, especially for the film, by its production crew.

The same can be said for the interior of the Bradley home, which the team spruced up with festive paraphernalia. “I love Christmas, and as soon as we started shooting in that house, it was like walking into a Christmas card,” said Holmes in the aforementioned interview. “So the set decor people did an incredible job, being on the Christmas tree lot.” The actor also appreciated the wardrobe department for their impeccably chosen outfits that seem to exude Christmas charm

While many Christmas movies shot in Winnipeg are filmed during the summer or spring, ‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ maximized the authenticity of its winter setting by actually shooting during Christmas time between December and January. However, this did come with its fair share of challenges pertaining to the weather. Dallas Jenkins, who, prior to filming ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ was shooting ‘The Chosen’ in the unforgiving heat of the Utah desert, found himself challenged by the sudden, bitter cold. He joked that God has tasked him with filming in extremely challenging weather conditions.

Producer Kevin Downes revealed that the temperature would drop down to minus 40 degrees in their coldest days, and he began admiring the locales for how easily they brushed off the weather. As a rapidly growing filming hub fueled by generous film incentives, Winnipeg has hosted the shooting of various Christmas movies like ‘Violent Night,’ Hallmark’s ‘A Kiss Before Christmas,’ and ‘A Dream of Christmas.’

Read More: Best Holiday and Christmas Movies on HBO Max