15 Best Martial Arts and Karate Movies on Netflix (August 2024)

Whether it be unapologetic violence or the nuanced exploration of one’s emotional flux on a poetic journey, martial arts films cater to both sides of the spectrum, sometimes even within the same story. With trained fighters exchanging blows, swordsmen engaging in a rhythmic dance, and crude weapons such as the AK-47 redecorating the interiors of an office, these are the best martial arts and karate movies on Netflix that serve as a reservoir of high-octane entertainment.

15. Fistful of Vengeance (2022)

Helmed by director Roel Reiné, ‘Fistful of Vengeance’ narrates the story of a young chef named Kai Jin. While in Bangkok to hunt the killer of his friend’s sister, Kai learns about a calamitous ancient power called Wu Xing. He and his compatriots find an ancient talisman on her body that leads them to Thailand, where a tech billionaire called William imparts a cosmic quest to them. The fighters must collect two talismans, which contain the essence of Pangu, the being who shaped the universe. They hunt for the talismans through a range of gritty locations in order to stop an underworld boss from amassing their power and taking over the world. Despite its convoluted plot, lead actor Iko Uwais’ martial arts skills and the vibrant super-powered fights make the film a mindlessly entertaining watch.

14. Street Fighter (1994)

Based on the videogame of the same name and directed by Steven E. de Souza, ‘Street Fighter’ delivers cartoonish nefariousness, cheesy one-liners, and a truly absurd plot. M. Bison is a megalomaniac supervillain who wants to cause the collapse of the entire world and takes 63 UN delegates hostage, demanding a vast ransom. Lt. Guile (Jean Claude Van Damme) ventures to Southeast Asia in order to put Bison on ice and stop his plans of world domination.

Between Guile’s virtuous operation and Bison’s over-the-top schemes, multiple characters from the ‘Street Fighter’ universe make appearances, with Ken and Ryu entering the fray as professional fighters looking to brawl with Vega and evil Sagat. Despite its great imperfections, the movie has gained a cult following for its originality and unintentional humor, and Bison’s Saturday-morning cartoon villain portrayal by Raul Julia in his final performance.

13. The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Directed by Christopher Cain, ‘The Next Karate Kid’ introduces a new protagonist in the fourth installment of the ‘The Karate Kid’ franchise. Mr. Miyagi takes a troubled Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank) under his wing and mentors her in karate to deal with her anger issues and guide her onto a better path. Miyagi and Julie begin to develop a sincere friendship as they train with a temple of accomodating monks. At school, Julie begins to fall far for a friendly security guard trainee, Eric, but their romance is interrupted by the bullying of Alpha Elite.

The fraternity, headed by the villainous self-styled colonel, Paul Dugan, enforces school rules with violence. Julie taps into her karate training to maintain balance within herself while bracing for a fight against the rowdy student head of the group, Ned Randall. Cain’s direction balances character development and dynamic fight choreography, maintaining the spirit of the original series with Swank’s physical prowess and emotional depth, making for a unique addition.

12. Birth of the Dragon (2016)

‘Birth of the Dragon,’ directed by George Nolfi, is a biographical martial arts film that fictionalizes Bruce Lee’s legendary 1964 fight with kung fu master Wong Jack Man. Set in San Francisco, the film follows a young Bruce Lee (Philip Ng) as he struggles to establish himself in San Francisco while taking care of the students in his dojo. Tensions escalate when Wong Jack Man arrives, leading to a showdown that shapes Lee’s philosophy and fighting style. The action sequences, choreographed by Corey Yuen, are a highlight, blending traditional martial arts with dynamic, modern cinematography, showcasing the essence of Lee’s innovative techniques that made him a legend.

11. Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Directed by Dennis Dugan, ‘Beverly Hills Ninja’ is a spoof action comedy about Haru, a bumbling, orphaned baby raised by a clan of ninjas in Japan. Despite his clumsy and overweight nature, Haru (Chris Farley) is determined to prove himself as a true ninja. The story follows Haru’s adventures as he travels to Beverly Hills, accompanied reluctantly by a member of his clan, to protect a woman named Allison and uncover a criminal conspiracy. The film parodies many tropes of ‘90s martial arts films with comedic action sequences and slapstick fight choreography. Featuring an appearance from Chris Rock, ‘Beverly Hills Ninja’ is made memorable by Farley’s ceaseless physical comedy that guarantees plenty of laughs for fans of the genre.

10. Headshot (2016)

Helmed by Kimo Stamboel and Timo Tjahjanto, ‘Headshot’ is a high-octane Indonesian action thriller that follows an amnesiac’s journey of revenge against his crime boss father. Ishmael (Iko Uwais) is found on a beach with a severe head injury and no memory. As he recovers with the help of a compassionate doctor and begins to fall for her, his past catches up with him, leading to a do-or-die mission against his father, who shot him. Violence galore ensues as everyone seems to be trying to stop Ishmael while his brutally efficient father is tying up loose ends. Far before their actual fight, the hype of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object is created. The film boasts extremely creative fight scenes with visceral and unrelenting action.

9. Furies (2022)

Directed by Veronica Ngo, ‘Furies’ follows Bi, Thanh, and Hong, three young women who survived sexual assaults at an early age and are recruited off the streets by the enigmatic Jacqueline to form a vigilante group to protect women. Set in the crime-ridden streets of Saigon, the trio targets a powerful crime syndicate responsible for trafficking women and running the drug trade. Their wildly dangerous mission leads to an increasingly intense sequence of fight scenes featuring everything from guns, knives, motorcycles, and environmental takedowns. The Vietnamese action thriller is a prequel to ‘Furie’ and features a gripping story along with its varied martial arts, managing to catch us unawares with twists and character depth.

8. Revenger (2018)

As the title would suggest, ‘Revenger’ is an action film of pure vengeance. Directed by Lee Seung-won, the story centers on ex-detective Kim Yool, who infiltrates a remote island prison controlled by ruthless criminals to hunt down those responsible for his family’s death. The intense South Korean film exceeds expectations with well-crafted twists that anchor us in the story between raw, adrenaline-fueled martial arts sequences. Everything from the location and lighting to the cinematography and fight choreography is geared towards accentuating brutal, unrelenting combat. The film’s attempts at comedic relief and the inclusion of cartoonish characters provide a contrast that doesn’t entirely take away from the experience but can seem a bit silly at times.

7. Sixty Minutes (2024)

In the directorial hands of Oliver Kienle, ‘Sixty Minutes’ delivers an adrenaline-pumping flurry of martial arts as a father races to be at his daughter’s birthday party. Pro-MMA fighter Octavio ditches an important match when the mother of his child threatens him with taking custody of their daughter. The only way for him to keep custody is to be at her birthday party within 60 minutes. As Octavio races across the streets, he is stopped by rough criminal elements who have bet large sums of money on his fight.

Thus begins a series of cascading events that see Octavio invoke the wrath of underworld bosses as he tries to make it to the birthday party in time. The German-language Netflix movie focuses on its fights first and foremost and succeeds in delivering a spectacular show. Once it picks up, the fast pace of the action barely slows down to allow us a breather, making for a hidden martial arts gem on Netflix.

6. The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Helmed by Lana Wachowski, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ revisits the legendary artificial world of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) as it comes to life once again. Neo, now living as Thomas Anderson, is pulled back into the Matrix by cryptic visions and encounters. With the help of new allies and old friends, he begins to regain his memories and powers, delving deep into the Matrix to save Trinity and uncover a conspiracy within the simulated world. Regardless of its status as a sequel to the original series, the film boasts innovative visual effects and fight scenes, creating an exhilarating cinematic experience. Neo’s increasing powers make for spectacularly destructive sequences, which are complimented by the expert cinematography, infusing them with vibrancy.

5. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016)

‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny,’ directed by Yuen Woo-ping, continues the saga of the film series with epic cinematic action. The titular sword is guarded by the honorable warrior Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh), who is defending it from the malevolent warlord Hades Dai. On her quest, she is joined by a swordswoman and the old hero Silent Wolf (Donnie Yen) as they fight to save the martial arts world from destruction. The fight scenes are definite high points in the film, with characters flying across sprawling set pieces in the superhuman style characteristic of the series. Elements of the Chinese art-house classic are successfully invoked with old-school characters, ancient Chinese landscapes, and poetic conflicts of good versus evil.

4. First Match (2018)

Directed by Olivia Newman, ‘First Match’ introduces us to Monique, a teenage girl who is nearing the end of her time bouncing around in foster care. Uninterested in the love shown to her by her latest foster mother, the teen is instead desperate for the attention of her estranged biological father, Darrel. He was a wrestling champion in his youth, and Monique joins a boys wrestling team in the hopes of impressing him and getting his attention. Initially unsure, the team warms up to her while Coach Castile becomes an attentive and firm pillar of support.

As she begins advancing in wrestling, Darrel sees her potential and lures her into the world of underground fighting, training her in mixed martial arts. Struggling to master two different skill sets, Monique’s anger and frustration reach new heights, with a few friends lending empathetic shoulders that she chooses not to cry on. With intimate cinematography from Ashley Connor, we stay in Monique’s headspace during fight scenes and emotional moments. The gripping sports drama has us cheering for our underdog fighter all the way, with each bout seeming more impactful than the last owing to her emotional journey.

3. The Karate Kid (2010)

Helmed by director Harald Zwart, ‘The Karate Kid,’ which stars Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith, is a loose remake of the classic 1984 film. The story centers on Dre Parker, a 12-year-old boy who moves to China with his mother and struggles with the new environment and local bullies. To defend himself, Dre is introduced to martial arts by Mr. Han, a maintenance man who becomes his mentor.

Through rigorous training and self-discipline, Dre learns that Kung Fu is more about peace and balance than violence and anger. The fight scenes flow effortlessly with expert choreography, and the film also features incredible stunts. The emotional storylines of Dre’s progress are enhanced by a harmonious musical score and stunning scenery. With a heartwarming dynamic forming between master and student, the narrative showcases the discipline and grace of martial arts, carrying forward the original’s legacy.

2. Mortal Kombat (2021)

Directed by Simon McQuoid, ‘Mortal Kombat’ brings the eponymous game’s world to life in a high-octane reboot. We are introduced to Cole Young, an MMA fighter who discovers he has a mysterious birthmark signifying his destiny to compete in a multi-realm-spanning tournament. The tournament is joined by many of the series’ prominent characters, but the narrative primarily revolves around the brutal rivalry between Scorpion and Sub-Zero as opposites of fire and ice. The character designs and thrilling fight sequences are top-notch, with striking special effects often stealing the show. Personalities like Kano provide welcome comic relief between the intense fantastical worldbuilding and skull-splitting action. The extreme physical violence faithfully represents the game’s signature combat style, while a well-paced plot keeps us gripped throughout.

1. The Night Comes for Us (2018)

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the Indonesian action-packed thriller follows Ito (Joe Taslim), a triad enforcer of the Six Seas who turns against his own crime syndicate to protect a young girl caught in the crossfire. Ito’s journey of redemption becomes a fight for survival as he attempts to give the girl a safe life but is pursued by former allies and assassins sent to eliminate him.

Among them is Arian (Iko Uwais), a member of Ito’s old gang, lured by the Six Seas to kill Ito and take his place. The action sequences of ‘The Night Comes for Us’ are slick and bloody, taking place in a variety of seedy locales and enclosed spaces. The fight choreography is exceptional, featuring the unadulterated, visceral combat that Uwais has come to be known for since ‘Raid,’ combining intricate martial arts with all manner of weaponry.

