7 Movies Like Fistful of Vengeance You Must See

Serving as a follow-up story for the debut season of the 2019 Netflix original ‘Wu Assassins‘, Roel Reine’s directorial supernatural martial arts movie ‘Fistful of Vengeance‘ follows the story after Jenny’s death, who was a remarkable comrade and pretty close to Kai Jin (Iko Uwais). Seeking revenge, Kai Jin sets out on a mission to avenge her death by tracking down Ku An Qi (Rhatha Phongam), the powerful and intimidating assailant responsible for her killing. However, the road to revenge is not straight and easy as Kai has to deal with several dangerous men who are after his life.

‘Fistful of Vengeance’ is an action-packed thriller movie that mainly centers upon the theme of vengeance, and involves number of action and fighting sequences that act as impediments in the protagonist’s way. Many of us already like watching heroes fight off bad guys, but if the fighting involves supernatural forces too, it makes such action movies all the more intriguing. So, if you are a fan of supernatural action movies, chances are that you will love to watch the movies in the following list. You can watch most of these films similar to ‘Fistful of Vengeance’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Thanks to a mutagenetic gel in the sewers of New York, four turtles and a rat are metamorphosed into a humanized state. The wise rat Splinter, whose voice is given by Kevin Clash, becomes their mentor and teaches them the art of ninja combat. The turtles use their newfound combat skills to fight off crime in the city and their skills are put to test when their mentor is captured by an old enemy. Similar to ‘Fistful of Vengeance’, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ involves a group of friends united against a common enemy to seek vengeance. The turtles are on a mission to look for answers and rescue their mentor, while the group of friends in ‘Fistful of Vengeance’ also search for answers as they try and avenge the death of Jenny.

6. Master of the Flying Guillotine (1976)

Having his disciples killed by the One-Armed Boxer (Jimmy Wang Yu), the blind Kung Fu and flying guillotine expert named Fung Sheng Wu Chi (Kang Chin) sets out for revenge and vows to behead every one-armed man that he comes across by using his spiked guillotine. The second half of the movie involves a lot of violence and action sequences, with characters flaunting their supernatural martial artistry. The influence of ‘Master of the Flying Guillotine’ can be seen even decades after its release in ‘Fistful of Vengeance’.

5. Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

‘Big Trouble in Little China’ is about the story of Jack Burton, played by Kurt Russell, helping out his friend Wang Chi (Dennis Dun) to rescue his fiancee Miao Yin (Suzee Pai), who is abducted by a bunch of Chinese bandits in Chinatown, San Francisco. On the quest to find Yin, they find themselves in a mysterious world beneath Chinatown, where they have to face David Lo Pan (James Hong) before they can get to her. While watching the involvement of fantasy martial arts and the setting of San Francisco, not to mention, the united effort of several characters to seek revenge, in ‘Fistful of Vengeance’, one of the first movies that comes to mind is ‘Big Trouble in Little China’ as it also follows similar themes.

4. House of Flying Daggers (2004)

Set in the Ninth Century during the reign of the Tang dynasty in China, a secret army of rebels called “The House of Flying Daggers” is formed that opposes the beliefs of the government and fights against the military forces to steal from the rich to provide for the poor people. Mei, a blind dancer and a member of the rebel team, is arrested by Leo (Andy Lau) but is soon set free by another officer Jin (Takeshi Kaneshiro) in order to gain her trust and lead the government to her secret organization. The intense and dazzling fighting scenes along with impressive imagery used throughout the film, and the chasing narrative, make ‘House of Flying Daggers’ and ‘Fistful of Vengeance’ similar in several ways.

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

The 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ is about Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) who is forced to confront his past he thought he had left behind. His father and the leader of the Ten Rings organization Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), draws him and his sister Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) into a search for a mythical and mysterious village that Wenwu had found. On the way, they are joined by other characters as well, who help them deal with supernatural forces that they are faced with throughout the movie. Both the movies, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and ‘Fistful of Vengeance’, are modern spectacles of martial artistry that honor the traditional Chinese mythology and do justice to it in a modern way.

2. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ is a story set in 19th century Qing Dynasty China, in which a renowned warrior Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-Fat) gives up his Green Destiny sword to his lover and female warrior Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh) for safekeeping. However, it gets stolen by a masked thief and the chase is on to regain possession of the sword. This Ang Lee movie still remains one of the unforgettable martial arts fantasy cinematic experiences that has intense fight scenes and vivid imagery of the dramatic narrative, making it similar to ‘Fistful of Vengeance’.

1. Kill Bill (2003)

The Bride (Uma Thurman) makes a kill list and swears to seek revenge on the team of assassins on that list, and their leader, Bill (David Carradine), after they team up to try to kill her and her unborn child. It is split into two volumes, portraying the journey of the Bride assassinating all the culprits for the attack on her. Similar to ‘Fistful of Vengeance’, ‘Kill Bill‘ involves the protagonist fighting off several villains coming between her and her main goal. Both these movies have well-choreographed martial arts fighting sequences as well.

Read more: Where Was Fistful of Vengeance Filmed?