‘Best Medicine’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Great news for medical drama fans as Fox has renewed ‘Best Medicine’ for its second season, The Cinemaholic has learnt. Filming will take place between July and December this year in Upstate New York. Liz Tuccillo is back as head writer.

The latest episode (Episode 8) of Season 1, titled ‘The Bogfather,’ has Dr. Martin Best look into the interesting cold case of a John Doe, whose body is found in Port Wenn’s bog by Mark Mylow. A bullet wound ushers in the possibility of a murder. However, Martin seems happier than usual as he won’t have to risk getting his hemophobia (fear of blood) triggered. Upon testing the DNA, it is revealed that the body is that of an ancestor of his, from his mother’s side, dating back to colonial America. The man’s name is James Brewster, a notorious, rude recluse who lived in a shack by the bog. He was bent on quarrelling, as the records reveal, and was seemingly shot during a duel.

On the other hand, we get to see Martin’s fear of blood when it’s time for Louisa’s bloodletting for hemochromatosis. He leaves the room when his assistant, Elaine, enters to start the IV. Louisa later confronts him, and he reveals how he cannot afford time for “the emotional insecurities of every patient.” He prefers a body from a bog as it doesn’t talk back, tease, or provide opinions. Martin later realizes his rantful behavior and apologizes to Louisa after confessing his hemophobia.

Two more episodes remain in Season 1, which will drop on March 3 and March 10, respectively. It remains to be seen what new adventure awaits Martin, who has now opened himself up to Louisa, his love interest. Even though there is time before Season 3 ends, characters we can expect to return in Season 4 include Josh Charles as Dr. Martin Best, Abigail Spencer as Louisa, Cree Cicchino as Elaine, and Josh Segarra as Sheriff Mark.

Read More: ‘Ponies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock