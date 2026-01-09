10 Best Mountain Climbing & Alpinist Movies and Shows on Netflix (January 2026)

Mountains represent more than just beauty and grandeur. Their magnanimous presence often hides unspeakable dangers and the sting of natural laws. Humanity has historically been obsessed with climbing mountains to either conquer its own fears or achieve impossible feats. Mountain climbers and Alpinists risk their lives in the pursuit of adventure and greatness. They risk it all in the face of extreme weather conditions, impossible terrains, and the dark shadow of uncertainty. As terrifying as mountain climbing can be, it is also innately beautiful and captures our imaginations.

Right from Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary’s brave climb to the top of Everest, countless individuals have been inspired to pursue the extremes of mountain climbing. In the modern era, it is no longer just an isolated sport-like adventure, but a mission that many climbers take part in. Cinema and television have given new perspectives on mountain climbing through inspirational stories of individuals who fight against overwhelming odds. In this list, you can find movies and shows streaming on Netflix that capture the spirit of mountain climbers and alpinists.

10. The Father Who Moves Mountains (2021)

Directed by Daniel Sandu, ‘The Father Who Moves Mountains’ or ‘Tata muta muntii’ chronicles the daring efforts of Mircea (Adrian Titieni), whose life is thrown into disarray when his son goes missing during a mountain climbing adventure. Mircea is a former intelligence officer and a devoted parent who realizes that help may not be coming from the authorities. To save his son, he gets into a conflict with the local authorities and finally forms his own team to achieve the task.

However, as Mircea and his rescue team members start to climb the mountain, they face increasingly risky challenges that push them past their limits. With the son’s life hanging in the balance, it may take a miracle from Mircea to save him. The Romanian thriller drama film is a poignant take on nature’s fury, the parent-child relationship, and the horrors of mountain climbing. You can watch it here.

9. Broad Peak (2022)

In ‘Broad Peak,’ Maciej Berbeka (Ireneusz Czop) scales incredible challenges to climb Broad Peak mountain. However, he is not able to reach the summit due to various factors. Once this effort comes to an end, he spends the next twenty-five years thinking about his failure. Obsessed with righting this wrong, Maciej decides to climb it again, despite his age. This leads to a challenging process of convincing his family members about it. As he embarks on his second journey, the odds seem stacked against him. Based on true events, Netflix’s Polish drama movie is a powerful story of redemption, complemented by breathtaking visuals and a sense of dread. The Leszek Dawid directorial is streaming on Netflix.

8. Race to the Summit (2023)

‘Race to the Summit’ or ‘Duell am Abgrund’ features the bravery of Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold, two fearless alpinists from Switzerland who go to extreme lengths to achieve their goals. They get into a mountain climbing rivalry due to their unique positions and try to outdo each other, facing extreme risks. The German documentary film follows them as they dare to conquer the North Faces of the Alps, which are known to be particularly challenging. Directed by Nicholas de Taranto and Götz Werner, it also shows important moments in their lives, along with a commentary on ambition and fame. The interviews of observers and photographers, along with haunting depictions of the mountain ranges, add to the overall narrative. It can be discovered here.

7. The Climb (2017)

‘The Climb’ or ‘L’ascension’ tells the story of Samy Diakhaté (Ahmed Sylla), who goes through extreme danger for the sake of love. He lives a mundane life in France, which turns upside down when he crosses paths with Nadia (Alice Belaïdi). When he falls for her, she rejects him, leading him to make an impossible promise. He vows to climb Mount Everest for her sake and, shockingly, goes through with the attempt. When he heads to Nepal to achieve his ambitions, he is unprepared for the kind of challenges that await him.

As he realizes the enormity of the task he has undertaken, he must come to terms with his reality, his relationship with his mother, and the cost of his love. Helmed by Ludovic Bernard, the French comedy-drama film tells a unique tale of romance, set against the extremes of mountain climbing. The entertaining and beautifully woven story, based on the book ‘Un tocard sur le toit du monde’ by Nadir Dendoune, unfolds here.

6. Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake’ is a documentary series that deals with the dreams and aspirations of several mountain climbers, who face an unexpected danger during their attempted climb of Mount Everest. As Nepal experiences an earthquake, the mountain starts to shake, putting the climbers in jeopardy. The chaos unfolds in the city of Kathmandu, as civilians run for help. Directed by Olly Lambert, the documentary becomes increasingly harrowing as the climbers share their individual experiences through interviews, accompanied by real footage. The core of the show remains the unpredictability and cost of natural disasters, as well as the administration’s response. You can witness the experiences on Netflix.

5. Full Circle (2023)

‘Full Circle’ follows mountaineer Trevor Kennison, who broke his back in 2014, which is similar to the journey of Barry Corbet, a skier and mountaineer who experienced a spinal cord injury in 1968. Corbet becomes an advocate for the rights and honor of individuals with disabilities after the incident. Decades later, Trevor’s path is spiritually connected to Corbet’s, through similar injuries and rehabilitation at Craig Hospital. The documentary film directed by Josh Berman sheds light on the relentless, interconnected, and hopeful journeys of the two men as they try to bounce back from life-altering injuries and pursue meaningful challenges. The cost of mountain climbing, the passion it represents, and the indomitable nature of the human spirit are the core of the documentary. The inspirational tale can be enjoyed here.

4. The Summit of the Gods (2021)

Directed by Patrick Imbert, ‘The Summit of the Gods’ or ‘Le sommet des dieux’ narrates the journey of Japanese photo reporter Makoto Fukamachi, who investigates a question that has haunted him for a while. He comes across enigmatic climber Habu Joji and finds a camera possibly belonging to George Mallory, the mountaineer who seemingly vanished on Mount Everest in 1924, and is rumoured to be the first person to climb it with Andrew Irvine. Before he can inspect the film, a stranger takes it.

This leads to a precarious situation, as Fukumachi is presented with a real mystery. To find out if Mallory and Irvine were the first to summit Everest, Fukamachi enters a complex realm of local legends and stories about mountain climbers that may lead him to unspoken truths and a place called the summit of the gods. Based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Jiro Taniguchi, the animated film is a poetic tale of curiosity, beauty, and legacy. The French drama film is available on Netflix.

3. Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (2023)

‘Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa’ deals with the trials and tribulations of Lhakpa Sherpa, a Nepalese woman who is the first woman to summit Mount Everest. However, her marital life is one of abuse, which affects her deeply. She feels broken and isolated, and also faces the responsibility of taking care of her two daughters. With her life now revolving around her employment at a food store in Connecticut, she hopes to rebuild her legacy. She dares to climb Mount Everest many more times and break world records, to give hope to her kids and herself. Directed by Lucy Walker, Netflix’s documentary film is a layered exploration of Lhakpa’s journey, featuring real footage, interviews, glimpses into her family life, and commentary on her resilience in the face of danger. Her journey unfolds here.

2. 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (2021)

‘14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible’ is the heroic account of Nimsdai Purja, aka Nirmal Purja, a man who harbors one of the most difficult ambitions ever seen in the world of mountain climbing. The Nepali mountaineer wishes to summit all the mountains in the world that are above 8000 meters in height. To achieve this, he goes through several barriers, as challenges hit him from multiple directions. Netflix’s documentary film, helmed by Torquil Jones, is a riveting look at Nimsdai’s life as he sets out to achieve the impossible. Not only does he encounter the fury of nature, but also geopolitical restrictions and more. To truly realize his dream, he must push beyond his own capacities as external players give different perspectives. The documentary is streaming on Netflix.

1. Free Solo (2018)

‘Free Solo’ delves into the ambitious life of Alex Honnold, a rock climber with a dream mission in mind. National Geographic’s documentary film centers on his bid to be the first individual to climb the 900-meter vertical rock face of El Capitan, located in Yosemite National Park. However, the major challenge here is not only the climb, but also the requirement that he needs to climb it without ropes or protective gear, and without any fellow climbers. The rock is extremely vertical, lacking sufficient natural advantages for climbers. The narrative digs deep into his mindset and the cost of such an ambition on his loved ones.

As he risks his life for the dream, the crew covering his ascent must also find the strength to watch him face certain death if he puts a foot wrong. Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the documentary portrays the endurance of the human body and spirit, along with the beauty and terror of El Capitan in all its glory. You can find it here.

Read More: Best Disaster Movies on Netflix