Betsabé Gonzalez: Where is the Survivor Now?

With Netflix’s ‘The Darkness Within La Luz del Mundo’ delving deep into how this church’s leaders have always abused young girls in the name of religion, we get a documentary unlike any other. After all, apart from archival audio-video footage to explore the background of these self-proclaimed Apostles of Jesus Christ, it also comprises first-hand testimonies of some brave survivors. Amongst them was actually Betsabé Gonzalez — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, her upbringing, her experiences, as well as her current standing, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Betsabé Gonzalez?

Although California native Betsabé wasn’t born into the sect of La Luz del Mundo (The Light of the World), she did grow up surrounded by it owing to her parents’ eventual interest in its teachings. “My whole life was the church,” she candidly elucidated in this Carlos Osorio-directed original production. “I did not know anything outside of the church. No other teachings whatsoever.” Her routine thus consisted of attending school, completing chores, doing homework, and spending quality time with family, all the while arguing with peers because they didn’t believe in the apostle.

The reason behind this is the fact Betsabé had essentially been taught from day one that the apostle — Samuel Joaquín Flores at the time — was “the ultimate. There’s nothing above him.” She said in the production, “You are just told, plain and simple, ‘God chose Samuel to be [his emissary]… Even if, in the back of your mind, you think of questioning, something automatically shuts you down because [it] is a sin. You can’t question God’s decisions.” It hence comes as no surprise that when she was called to his Los Angeles rest house to help run it on a daily basis at the age of 14, she was genuinely excited as it brought them closer.

“Whenever I would see [Samuel or] a picture of Samuel, it would be love what I would feel,” Betsabé expressed at one point. “That’s all I knew growing up. He was my father. More than my biological father. He was the father who will guarantee my salvation.” Therefore, she considered the house staff opportunity a blessing, unaware it would soon become much more and she wouldn’t even realize it until years later — she believed in the blessing. She stated, “We were blessed. I know I use this word a lot, but it was used a lot [on young followers]. ‘You are blessed.’ ‘You are chosen to serve the apostle.’ And serving him in everything.”