Big Brother Season 19: Where Are They Now?

‘Big Brother 19’ marked the ninth installment of the immensely popular reality TV series, ‘Big Brother,’ adapted from the Dutch show of the same name. Premiering on June 28, 2017 on CBS, the season was a successful one much like its previous iterations. Alongside the main series, viewers also enjoyed the spin-off, ‘House Calls: The Big Brother Talk Show,’ which provided online discussions about the game’s unfolding events. With an increased cast of 17 HouseGuests, ‘Big Brother 19’ continued to enthrall audiences with its captivating mix of reality competition and interpersonal conflicts. As time has passed since the season’s conclusion, fans may be curious about the current whereabouts of the contestants. If you’re among those eager to know, we have all the answers right here.

Where Is Josh Martinez Now?

Josh Martinez is a multi-talented individual who has made notable appearances in various television shows. He gained recognition for his roles in popular programs such as ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’, ‘The Challenge: USA,’ and ‘The Challenge.’ Prior to his television career, Josh worked in the haircare sales industry in Homestead, Florida. Currently, Josh is enjoying his single status while continuing to explore new opportunities in the entertainment world.

Hailing from Tarzana, California, Paul Raffi Abrahamian is a multi-talented individual known for their presence in both reality television and the fashion industry. In addition to their memorable stint on ‘Big Brother,’ Paul expanded their horizons with a guest appearance on the renowned CBS show, ‘The Bold & The Beautiful,’ on October 25, 2016.

This further showcased their versatility and appeal to a wider audience. Continuing their reality TV journey, Paul joined forces with fellow ‘Big Brother’ contestant Da’Vonne Rogers for the premiere of the CBS game show ‘Candy Crush’ on July 9, 2017. Beyond their television ventures, Paul’s creative prowess shines through as a visionary clothing designer. Their unique perspective and innate sense of style have propelled them to establish a notable presence in the fashion industry.

Where Is Christmas Abbott Now?

Christmas Abbott is a remarkable figure in the realm of fitness and personal development. As a national bestselling author, she has empowered countless individuals through her book ‘The Badass Body Diet’ and her subsequent work, including ‘The Badass Life: 30 Amazing Days to a Lifetime of Great Habits–Body, Mind, and Spirit.’ In addition to being a NASCAR pit crew member, she has competed in the CrossFit Games and achieved national rankings as a weightlifter.

Christmas’s impact extends beyond her personal accomplishments, as she tours globally to deliver highly sought-after nutrition seminars, deliver keynote speeches at health and wellness conventions, and facilitate workshops and consultations to inspire others to unlock their true potential. Residing in Raleigh, North Carolina, Christmas is the proud owner of CrossFit Invoke, a thriving fitness center. Outside of her professional endeavors, she is married to Memphis Garrett, known for his appearance on ‘Big Brother 10.’

Where Is Kevin Schlehuber Now?

Kevin Schlehuber is a remarkable individual who has faced and overcome significant challenges in his life. As a cancer survivor, he exemplifies strength, resilience, and a fighting spirit. Kevin is also deeply passionate about mental health education, using his own experiences to advocate for others. He serves as a speaker for organizations such as The Warriors of Purpose and the Silence Kills Movement, where he shares his insights and encourages open conversations about mental well-being. In addition to his advocacy work, Kevin finds support and love in his marriage to Deborah Schlehuber.

Alex Ow, a Twitch Affiliate and resident of Thousand Oaks, California, USA, has built a diverse professional background. Notably, she has served as a Logistics Analyst for Colourpop Cosmetics, a well-known beauty brand under the parent company Seed Beauty. Alex dedicated four years and one month to this role, working full-time and showcasing her expertise in managing logistics and supply chain operations. During her tenure, she contributed to the company’s success and played a vital role in ensuring the smooth flow of products. She is currently single and living her life to the fullest.

Where Is Raven Walton Now?

Raven Walton is a talented cinematographer who has made notable contributions in the entertainment industry. She has worked on various projects, including ‘Southland Bounty Hunters’ and ‘Patty Mayo: Becoming the Seamen,’ showcasing her skills behind the camera. Raven’s expertise in capturing compelling visuals and creating engaging storytelling experiences has solidified her reputation in the field. Outside of her professional endeavors, Raven is engaged to Patrick Thomas, sharing a deep bond and commitment with him.

Where Is Jason Dent Now?

Jason Dent, also known as Whistle-Nut in the rodeo world, forms an extraordinary duo with his bull, Ole, captivating audiences with their dynamic performances. As a skilled rodeo performer, Jason showcases his exceptional talent, fearlessly riding and maneuvering alongside his powerful partner. While dedicated to his craft, Jason currently embraces a single lifestyle, focusing on his rodeo career and the bond he shares with Ole.

Where Is Matthew “Matt” Clines Now?

Matthew Clines is an accomplished professional, currently serving as a Government Supply Chain Senior Consultant at Deloitte. Based in Arlington, Virginia, he brings his expertise to support and optimize supply chain operations for government entities. Matthew joined Deloitte in May 2022 and has been actively contributing his skills and knowledge in this role. Before his time at Deloitte, he worked as an Associate and Deputy Procurement Lead at Booz Allen Hamilton for three years. Matthew is happily married to Annabel Laurenn, sharing a strong and supportive bond.

Where Is Mark Jansen Now?

Mark Jansen is a prominent public figure known for his achievements in the fitness industry. As the CEO of Mark Jansen Fitness, he has established himself as a leading authority in the field. Through his app, Mark Jansen Fitness, he has created a platform to provide fitness resources and support to individuals seeking to improve their physical well-being. Mark also serves as an online coach, guiding and motivating his clients to achieve their fitness goals.

Additionally, Mark Jansen is recognized for his involvement with Find Your Fortitude, where he uses his voice and platform to inspire others and promote resilience and mental strength. Currently, Mark is enjoying his single status, focusing on his career and continuing to make a positive impact in the fitness community.

Where Is Elena Davies Now?

Elena Davies is a versatile individual known for her work as an influencer, podcast host, and TV personality. She showcases her creativity and expertise through her platform, MiscELENAeous, where she shares various content and engages with her audience. Elena’s ability to connect with others and her captivating presence has contributed to her popularity as an influencer. Furthermore, Elena is a graduate of Angelo State University, located in Fort Worth, Texas. She is currently single and enjoying the little things in life.

Where Is Cody Nickson Now?

Cody Lee Nickson is a notable American reality television personality who gained fame through his appearances on ‘Big Brother 19’ and as the winner of ‘The Amazing Race 30’ alongside his then-fiancée, Jessica Graf. Before his reality TV career, Cody served in both the United States Air Force and the United States Marine Corps, showcasing his dedication to serving his country. He is also the owner of the brand Fantaswick. Cody and Jessica’s relationship blossomed, and they became engaged on February 13, 2018. They tied the knot on October 13, 2018, in a joyous celebration of their love. Together, they have three daughters.

Where Is Jessica Graf Now?

Jessica Graf is the wife of Cody Lee Jackson. In addition to her reality television appearances in ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Amazing Race’ and personal life milestones, Jessica Graf has also made strides in the entrepreneurial world. She is the proud owner of the brand thelabel@itsnomb, which offers a unique and stylish range of products. Through her brand, Graf showcases her creative vision and passion for fashion, providing customers with trendy and innovative items. Beyond her success as a reality television personality and entrepreneur, Graf continues to pursue her acting and modeling career

Where Is Ramses Soto Now?

Ramses Soto is an artist who has carved out an unconventional and exciting career for himself. One of his passions is cosplay, which involves dressing up as characters from movies and TV shows. CBS’ press release highlights Soto’s love for this creative outlet, allowing him to express his nerdy and imaginative sides.

He embraces the challenge of crafting props and garments using unconventional materials, showcasing his resourcefulness and artistic flair. Beyond being a hobby, Soto’s cosplay designs have become an integral part of his career. Soto has also made a mark as the creator of Off World fashion, further expanding his artistic endeavors. Through this venture, he likely explores innovative and unique designs that reflect his own style and vision.

Where Is Dominique Cooper Now?

Dominique Cooper is a professional with a diverse background in business development, product management, and engineering. Currently, Cooper holds the position of Director of Business Development (Intelligence Programs) at Maxar Technologies, a leading technology company. In this role, Cooper is responsible for driving strategic initiatives and fostering business growth within the intelligence sector. Prior to joining Maxar Technologies, Cooper founded Style Digital LLC, where they served as the Chief Product Officer. Style Digital LLC specializes in providing web design and development, branding, and social media management services. Additionally, Cooper holds a nuclear engineering background, demonstrating their STEM field expertise. This background highlights their versatility and ability to excel in technical and business-focused roles. She is one-track-minded and heavily focusing on her career, and she is not wasting ones.

Where Is Jillian Parker Now?

illian Parker is currently working as a Client Relations Associate at Ranger Investment Management, based in Dallas, Texas. In this role, she likely handles client relationships, providing support and maintaining positive connections with clients of the investment management firm. Jillian’s professional experience includes her current position at Ranger Investment Management. Furthermore, Jillian Parker is a graduate of Southern Methodist University, located in Dallas, Texas. Additionally, it is mentioned that Jillian is likely in a relationship with a man named Chris

Where Is Megan Lowder Now?

Megan Lowder is a Software Engineer with expertise in SQL, .Net, React, and C#. Currently, she is employed at Solari, Inc., where she holds the position of Software Engineer. Megan’s professional experience includes her current full-time position at Solari, Inc., where she has been working since October 2022. As a dedicated software engineer, she is likely involved in the design, coding, testing, and debugging of software applications. Megan Lowder is a graduate of Santa Barbara Business College, indicating her educational background in the field of software engineering or a related discipline. Unfortunately, there is no information available about Megan’s current relationship status

Where Is Cameron Heard Now?

Cameron Heard is a Microbiologist who possesses diverse interests and hobbies. In addition to his professional career in microbiology, he finds joy in snowboarding, biking, and solving Rubik’s cubes. These activities allow him to embrace adventure, stay active, and engage his problem-solving skills in different contexts. Furthermore, it is mentioned that Cameron is currently single, indicating that he is not in a romantic relationship at the moment

