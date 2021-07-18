‘Big Brother‘ is a reality competition series that has not only been a game-changer in the genre but is also one of the most popular shows, considering its massive fan following. Each season, a unique bunch of characters from all walks of life enters into the specially designed “house” to stay in absolute isolation for nearly 100 days. All they have to do is endure the drama, play by the rules, and win hearts to secure a chance of winning a massive cash prize. As we see in season 23, that’s exactly what Brandon “Frenchie” French is trying his best to do. Let’s find out more about him!

Brandon “Frenchie” French’s Background: Where is He From?

Although born and brought up in the beautiful city of Camden, just on the shores of the Kentucky Lake and the Tennessee River, Brandon “Frenchie” French currently resides in Clarksville, Tennessee. From an early age, the now-reality-star has demonstrated his inclination towards contests and doing everything he can to walk away as the champion. After all, he won the NFL national punt, pass, and kick competition at the age of 13 and went on to achieve other wonders. Brandon’s life’s strategy has always been to go with the flow.

Brandon “Frenchie” French’s Age and Profession

At the age of 34, Brandon describes his profession perfectly on his social media platforms. He’s a former military man, a full-time husband and dad, and an occupational farmer who loves what he does. He adds, “What you see is what you get.” Unfortunately, despite his intriguing jobs throughout the years, Brandon focuses more on the present, meaning that he has not shared much about his experiences while serving the country. So, we just know that he often hunts and genuinely enjoys taking care of his farm and animals. To expand, he even got a new farm recently.

Moreover, Brandon has a two-time grand national champion show bull and is a loud and proud member of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Remarking on how his vocation will aid him in ‘Big Brother,’ he told CBS, “Being a farmer, no two days are the same. You never know what to expect. I always have to evolve and change game plans on a daily basis and I have got really good at it. Set strategies are overrated and crumble, so my lifestyle fits perfectly with the Big Brother house.”

Brandon “Frenchie” French’s Wife and Children

From what we can tell, Brandon appears to be a happily married man with three adorable kids — a son and two daughters. He did have another boy, Westin, but he sadly passed away shortly after birth due to some medical complications. As per a tweet, on April 12, 2016, Brandon “got to hold him for a short while before he took his last breath in his arms. This impacted their family deeply & what motivates him to be the best version of himself everyday.” Even though the entire family misses what could’ve been, they have tried their best to move on so that their remaining children can get the best possible life.

The family 😁👨‍🌾😊 we are a his, hers and ours family. Who do you think the kids look like? 😂🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8i1mPyLyqb — frenchie’s just farming🤷🏼‍♂️👨‍🌾🐮 (@farmerFRENCHIE) October 23, 2020

