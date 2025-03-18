9 Best Bigfoot Movies and Shows on Max and Hulu (March 2025)

Bigfoot media has always been a source of intrigue ever since the idea of bringing this elusive creature to the screen first took root. Whether portrayed in fictional narratives, found-footage horror, or documentary-style investigations, the legend of Sasquatch continues to captivate audiences. There’s something inherently fascinating about how filmmakers and storytellers shape Bigfoot lore—sometimes as a terrifying force lurking in the shadows, other times as a misunderstood creature of the wild.

Streaming platforms like Max and Hulu have built a compelling catalog of Bigfoot-centric movies and shows, ranging from eerie thrillers to deep-dive documentaries. Whether you’re a believer in cryptid mysteries or just enjoy an entertaining monster flick, these platforms offer plenty of content to satisfy your curiosity. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a stacked list of the best Sasquatch movies and shows on Max and Hulu, ensuring that your next binge session is filled with suspense, mystery, and a touch of the unknown.

9. Finding Bigfoot (2011-2018)

‘Finding Bigfoot’ is a reality TV show that dives deep into the legend of Sasquatch, blending investigative work with folklore and personal accounts. Unlike fictionalized portrayals, this show follows a team of researchers, including a biologist and self-proclaimed Sasquatch experts, as they travel to remote locations in search of evidence. The series thrives on the tension between skepticism and belief, making it an entertaining watch whether you’re convinced Bigfoot is real or just enjoy the thrill of the hunt. While definitive proof remains elusive, the show delivers an immersive experience into the mystery and mythology surrounding one of the world’s most famous cryptids. Watch it on Max.

8. Bigfoot: Fear in the Woods (2020)

‘Bigfoot: Fear in the Woods’ is a documentary-style movie that takes a chilling approach to Sasquatch encounters, blending dramatic reenactments with firsthand testimonies. Unlike standard Bigfoot-hunting media, this movie leans into the horror aspect, showcasing terrifying stories from people who claim to have had real-life run-ins with the legendary creature. The eerie cinematography, intense recreations, and ominous storytelling create a sense of dread, making it feel more like a horror anthology than a typical cryptid investigation. Whether you’re a believer or a skeptic, the movie taps into the primal fear of the unknown, delivering a gripping look at the darker side of Bigfoot lore. Watch it on Max.

7. Yeti Massacre (2023)

‘Yeti Massacre’ is a horror movie that intertwines real-life mystery with cryptid terror, reimagining the infamous Dyatlov Pass incident through the lens of the Sasquatch legend. Set against the unforgiving backdrop of the Ural Mountains, the film follows a group of hikers whose expedition takes a nightmarish turn when they encounter something lurking in the snow—something powerful, relentless, and possibly responsible for their gruesome fate. What makes ‘Yeti Massacre’ especially gripping is its blend of historical intrigue and pure horror. The Dyatlov Pass case remains one of the most unsettling unsolved mysteries, and the film leans into that eerie uncertainty, crafting a terrifying explanation that pits man against a primal, unstoppable force. With its chilling atmosphere, brutal tension, and survival horror elements, the movie is a nerve-wracking descent into fear. Watch it on Max.

6. Mountain Monsters (2013–2022)

‘Mountain Monsters’ is a reality TV show that follows a team of rugged outdoorsmen as they investigate cryptid sightings deep in the Appalachian wilderness. Unlike traditional Bigfoot-hunting documentaries that rely solely on interviews and technology, this series leans into action-packed fieldwork, with the team tracking creatures, setting elaborate traps, and braving the dangers of the wild. While its approach is more theatrical than scientific, the show captures the thrill of the chase and the enduring fascination with Bigfoot and other legendary beasts. Whether you’re in it for the suspense, the storytelling, or just the sheer fun of it, ‘Mountain Monsters’ delivers a gripping ride into America’s most mysterious backwoods. Watch it on Max.

5. Alaskan Killer Bigfoot (2021)

‘Alaskan Killer Bigfoot’ is a documentary-style TV show that explores one of the most chilling Bigfoot legends—an abandoned Alaskan settlement allegedly terrorized by a monstrous creature. Unlike typical cryptid-hunting series, this show takes a historical approach, following a team of investigators as they return to the eerie ghost town of Portlock, where locals once fled in fear of a violent, inhuman predator. The series weaves together eyewitness accounts, native folklore, and eerie on-site investigations, building a sense of dread as the team uncovers disturbing clues. With its isolated setting, mysterious past, and a growing feeling that something might still be lurking in the wilderness, this show delivers an unnerving take on the Bigfoot mythos—one that blurs the line between legend and terrifying reality. Stream it on Max.

4. MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot (2020)

‘MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot’ is a documentary-style TV show that takes a methodical, investigative approach to the Sasquatch phenomenon. Unlike dramatized reality series, this show focuses on scientific inquiry, using advanced technology, expert analysis, and firsthand accounts to piece together possible evidence of Bigfoot’s existence. The series delves into historical reports, alleged encounters, and physical traces like footprints and DNA samples, all while maintaining a skeptical yet open-minded approach. Rather than sensationalizing the hunt, it treats Bigfoot as a genuine zoological mystery, making it a fascinating watch for both believers and skeptics looking for a serious deep dive into the legend. Check it out on Hulu.

3. Expedition Bigfoot (2019- Present)

‘Expedition Bigfoot’ is a documentary TV show that brings a scientific edge to the search for Sasquatch, blending advanced technology with field research. Unlike many cryptid-hunting shows that rely on campfire stories and speculation, this series takes a data-driven approach, using AI algorithms, motion sensors, and drone surveillance to pinpoint possible Bigfoot hotspots in the Pacific Northwest. The team made up of seasoned experts—including a primatologist—embarks on extended expeditions, analyzing environmental clues and potential evidence while navigating the dangers of the wilderness. With its balance of scientific inquiry, suspenseful encounters, and breathtaking landscapes, this show offers a fresh, methodical take on the legendary creature, making it one of the most compelling Bigfoot investigations on screen. Find it on Max.

2. Sasquatch (2021)

‘Sasquatch’ is a true-crime documentary series that takes a completely unique angle on the Bigfoot legend, intertwining cryptid lore with a chilling real-world mystery. Unlike traditional Bigfoot-hunting shows, this series follows an investigative journalist as he revisits a decades-old case involving alleged Sasquatch-related murders in Northern California’s marijuana-growing region. As the journalist digs deeper, he uncovers a world of conspiracy, violence, and fear—where the lines between myth and reality blur. Rather than simply asking whether Bigfoot exists, the series explores how legends can be weaponized, how fear shapes narratives, and how the truth is often more unsettling than fiction. With its haunting atmosphere and thought-provoking storytelling, ‘Sasquatch’ is a must-watch for those who love mysteries that go far beyond the creature itself. It is available on Hulu.

1. Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot (2022)

‘Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot’ takes the hunt for Sasquatch to a whole new level, blending celebrity-driven adventure with spine-chilling suspense. Jack Osbourne, joined by actor Jason Mewes, ventures deep into the wilderness for an overnight exploration packed with cutting-edge tech, eerie encounters, and genuine moments of fear. What sets this movie apart is its dynamic mix of humor, curiosity, and raw tension. Osbourne and Mewes start off with a lighthearted approach, but as the night unfolds, the unsettling atmosphere and unexplained phenomena push them into truly unnerving territory. With its cinematic storytelling, gripping investigation, and an immersive sense of danger, ‘Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot’ delivers one of the most compelling and entertaining Sasquatch hunts ever put on screen. It can be streamed on Max.

Read More: Best Horror Documentaries on HBO Max