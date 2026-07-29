Bill Bray: What Happened to Michael Jackson’s Bodyguard?

The Antoine Fuqua directorial biopic ‘Michael’ charts the story of the legendary musician Michael Jackson. The film closely follows the global star through his early years as a kid when his father, Joseph Jackson, assembles him and his older brothers into a musical band called the Jackson 5. As the group begins to gain traction, a natural spotlight begins to shine on their lead singer and the youngest, as thousands of fans begin to fall in love with his talent. As a result of the ensuing fame, Joseph ends up hiring security personnel for his son, which introduces the trusty Bill Bray into the 13-year-old kid’s life. As the years progress and Michael reaches new heights of artistry and stardom, his bodyguard remains a reliable rock by his side through thick and thin. The film’s depiction of this dynamic remains rooted in the real-life relationship between Jackson and the off-screen Bill Bray.

Bill Bray Had an Alleged Fallout With Michael Jackson in the 90s

Bill Bray became a part of Michael Jackson’s life in 1971. By then, the Jackson 5 had established themselves as promising talents in the industry, securing Billboard Hot 100s and making a name for themselves. As a result, their father, Joseph Jackson, hired Bray, a retired Police officer from Los Angeles, as the head of security for the band. Among the band of brothers, Michael, the youngest in the group, was quickly recognized as a “prodigy” and became the lead singer of the group. Thus, his safety naturally became a notable concern for the security personnel. In 1978, when the Jackson family left Motown, Bray left with them, continuing to fulfill his role.

Over the years, his relationship with Michael continued to grow as he became a close confidante and even a father figure for the musician. From doctor’s appointments to business deals and other aspects of the singer’s life, Bray remained a constant guardian and companion. When Michael decided to embark on a solo career, the trusted bodyguard stuck by his side. In fact, in one instance, Joseph Jackson, whose relationship with his son became contentious over time, complained about the security personnel barring him from reaching the musician. However, something changed in the mid-1990s. For reasons that have not been made public at the time of writing, Michael and Bray’s decades-spanning relationship suffered a falling out. This resulted in years of estrangement and distance all the way until the bodyguard’s unfortunate passing.

Bill Bray Passed Away in 2005 After a Battle With Cancer

By 2004, Bray had become bedridden with a cancer diagnosis. Additionally, he was also suffering from strokes. According to reports, it had already been five years since the former bodyguard had seen or heard from anyone in the Jackson family. His medical bills were paid for by Medicare and supplemental health insurance, which Michael Jackson’s office paid for. Furthermore, the musician’s team has stated that Bray was still on his payroll in these years. Yet, no direct contact was made between the two parties. At the time, his wife and companion through life, Gail, spoke to Fox News.

Gail said, “It’s not even that Bill (Bray) wants money from Michael (Jackson). He’d just like him to visit.” Likewise, even in his critical condition, with minimal cognitive levels, Bray remained loyal to the musician. “I don’t want to say anything that would hurt Michael (Jackson),” he said. Bray passed away the next year, in November 2005, at the age of 80. In the aftermath, Jackson’s publicist, Raymone Bain, shared that the musician was “very, very, very saddened” to hear about the passing of his former bodyguard, who was a friend and a mentor to him.

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