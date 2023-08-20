Billions Season 7 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, ‘Billions’ is a drama series about people who have everything and still want more. The seventh and final season of the series revolves around the hedge fun capitalist billionaire Mike Prince’s ambition to become the President of the United States, with other characters racing against time to stop him. In episode 2, titled ‘Original Sin,’ Axe invites his former employees to his castle and shows them what he is up to now. Chuck prepares for the next stage of his professional life by asking for help from an old acquaintance. Prince builds up his campaigning team and has to put his personal life under their scanner. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Billions’ season 7 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Billions Season 7 Episode 2 Recap

The episode begins in England as Wendy, Wags, and Taylor arrive in Axe’s literal castle. As mentioned in the season premiere, Axe has earned much goodwill in Europe by supplying weapons to Ukraine, as opposed to his home country, where he will likely be arrested the moment he returns. One of his sons, Gordy, is there with him. When Axe was forced to flee, Prince allowed him to leave with “only” two billion dollars. In the intermediate period, Axe succeeded in doubling it, and now his son works for him. So, it’s safe to state that after being exiled from his empire, the sovereign has a new, albeit smaller, kingdom.

Wendy, Wags, and Taylor have come to the UK under the pretext of making a deal for the Mike Prince Capital, though their real agenda is to ask for Axe’s help in bringing Prince down. They not only think that Prince’s limitless ambition will prove disastrous for the US and the world at large but also have seemingly concluded that the man’s beliefs are inherently dangerous. They ask for Axe’s help, because they think they stand a chance with him in their corner, even though Axe himself isn’t too sure about this. His defeat to Prince was so thorough and absolute that Axe apparently now believes that the other man is unbeatable. He hears the requests for help individually from all three of his guests but makes it clear that he has little desire to return.

Meanwhile, Prince speaks to Bradford Luke, a young and very successful political analyst, to run his campaign, and it soon turns into a two-way interview, with Prince finding himself trying to convince Luke to work for him. It must be a surreal experience for someone like Prince, who has been in a position of power for a long time. Prince intends to run as an Independent candidate, making his campaign an uphill battle. The US is so entrenched in the two-party system that the last Independent President was the first one in its history, George Washington.

Luke is quite candid about his reservations about joining Prince’s campaign. He knows that he risks alienation from the Democrats and the Republicans if he succeeds in getting Prince elected. Luke suggests the Eisenhower path for their campaign, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they have to start a World War. Instead, he urges Prince to become the best of the best in his chosen field while maintaining a strict sense of legality in all his dealings. Luke eventually comes on board and advises Prince and Andy to close their open marriage, at least temporarily.

The problem with maintaining legality all the time is that Prince is in the hedge fund business, and if the previous six seasons have taught us anything, it is that a certain amount of duplicity is required to be successful in this field, and Prince isn’t exempt from it. Victor brings a medtech business opportunity that has the potential to become highly successful. However, Luke informs Prince of an upcoming lawsuit, prompting Victor to visit the doctor who prescribed the equipment that malfunctioned and force him to accept responsibilities. Meanwhile, Philip reasserts his authority at the office and wins over Dollar Bill.

Despite his shortcomings, Chuck has this self-righteousness about him. In this season, it seems that this aspect has evolved into a messianic self-belief, making him more terrifying than ever. He goes after his old job as the US Attorney of the Southern District, New York, with frightening zeal and resourcefulness and demonstrates that he isn’t above making amends with his old enemies to get what he wants.

Billions Season 7 Episode 2 Ending: Why Do Wendy, Wags, and Taylor Reject Axe’s Offer?

Wendy, Wags, and Taylor crossed the Atlantic in a secret mission to convince Axe to join them in their efforts to bring down Prince. It isn’t until later that they realize that Axe wants them for his new, blooming company, and that’s why he agreed to the meeting. As Axe makes it explicitly clear, he has no desire to return to the US and face Prince and Chuck again.

A part of all three guests wants to accept Axe’s offer and stay in the UK with him, but because they know the imminent danger Prince poses, they reject Axe’s offer and return home, looking defeated. These hardcore capitalists giving precedence to morality over personal profit is indeed a rare thing to witness in ‘Billions.’

Does Chuck Get His Old Job Back?

Yes, Chuck gets his old job back as a New York District Attorney. He meets with his old friend, Solicitor General Adam DeGiulio, and requests him to speak to the President. Although DeGiulio agrees to do it, the President later declines the request, stating that he doesn’t want to overreach his powers. This prompts Chuck to speak to the disgraced attorney general Jock Jeffcoat, the very man who removed him from his position, and convince him to speak in favor of him in exchange for a nice pair of boots. Later that evening, Chuck gets a call from the President, telling him he got his old job back.

Read More: Charles Koppelman Tribute on Billions: How Did He Die?