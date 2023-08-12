Charles Koppelman Tribute on Billions: How Did He Die?

Showtime’s ‘Billions’ is a drama series about some of the most powerful people in our society, the billionaires. The early seasons focus on the enmity between Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), a ruthless and brilliant hedge fund capitalist, and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), the New York US attorney. In season 6, the narrative shifts due to real-life circumstances, and another billionaire, Mike Prince (Corey Stoll), serves as a foil for Chuck while Bobby has to flee to Europe.

In the seventh and final season, Bobby returns, potentially to work with Chuck to bring down Prince, who intends to become the President of the United States. Toward the end of the season 7 premiere, a tribute is paid to Charles Koppelman. If you are wondering who he was and how he died, here is what we have found out.

Who Was Charles Koppelman?

Charles Koppelman was a musician, music producer, businessperson, and the father of Brian Koppelman, the co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer of ‘Billions,’ Born on March 30, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York, Koppelman started his career in the music business as part of the musical group The Ivy Three. Shortly after, Koppelman and bandmate Don Rubin became part of the songwriting team at Aldon Music under CEO Don Kirshner. After Aldon merged with Columbia Pictures, Koppelman was made the director of Screen Gems/Columbia Music. He and Rubin left Columbia in 1965 to establish the entertainment company Koppelman/Rubin Associates. He joined CBS Records in the early 1970s and signed acts such as Dave Mason, Journey, Janis Ian, Billy Joel, and Phoebe Snow.

In 1986, Koppelman established SBK Entertainment World, Inc. with Martin Bandier and Stephen C. Swid. After selling SBK Entertainment to EMI Records for $300 million, Koppelman and Bandler collaborated with EMI Music to set up SBK Records. Koppelman later became the CEO and chairman of EMI Records Group North America, serving in that role until 1997. He established CAK Entertainment, Inc. in the same year. As a marketing, brand development, and advisory company, CAK closely worked with Adam Levine, Nicki Minaj, and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few.

How Did Charles Koppelman Die?

Koppelman had three children with his first wife, Brenda “Bunny” Koppelman. Brian was the oldest, and he was followed by Stacy and Jennifer. After Bunny’s death due to pancreatic cancer in 2008, Koppelman married Gerri Kyhill in October 2011.

On November 25, 2022, Koppelman died after a long struggle with cancer in Roslyn Harbor, New York. He was 82 years old at the time. Brian took to Instagram to announce the news, “I’ll write more about my dad, Charles Koppelman, when I can. But the only thing that matters is how much I loved him. And how much he taught me about every single thing that matters. He lived exactly the life he wanted to live. And he spent his last days surrounded by those he loved the most. Pop, thank you.”

Koppelman’s daughter, Jennifer Koppelman Hutt, who is a radio personality, announced the news on Facebook. “With a very heavy heart, we want to share that our beloved father, Pop-Pop, and best friend Charles Koppelman passed away peacefully earlier today surrounded by his entire family. His larger-than-life presence will be with us forever,” she posted. Although Koppelman wasn’t a professional actor, he appeared in his son’s show once. He portrayed Cameron Stoldt in the season 3 premiere episode of ‘Billions.’

