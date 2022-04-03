Billions Season 6 Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Billions’ season 6 episode 11, titled ‘Succession,’ Wendy’s (Maggie Siff) upcoming book causes quite a buzz at the Michael Prince Capital, and not the type that an author would generally hope for. The employees claim that the book is incendiary, a claim that Wendy doesn’t refute. Meanwhile, Mike (Corey Stoll) decides to solve income equality in New York and sends Scooter with an olive branch to Chuck (Paul Giamatti), who predictably doesn’t accept it. Wags sets up a meeting for Mike with Chinese officials and party members, but it doesn’t go according to plans. Mike’s grand scheme is finally revealed. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Billions’ season 6 episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Billions Season 6 Episode 11 Recap

In the penultimate episode of the sixth season, Scooter goes to meet Chuck at the latter’s office and offers him a job In Prince’s expansive business empire. Initially, it seems like an extension of the conversation that Mike and Wendy had in the previous episode, which implied that Mike needs to make everyone like him. The offer genuinely catches Chuck by surprise, but he realizes that his prodigy, Kate, might be behind it. At MCP, Wendy leaves copies of her upcoming book on every table, including Prince’s, before its publication. It seems like an effective method to negate impending and inevitable outrage. Wendy created characters in the book based on her colleagues. She was having problems with the final chapter, but the conversation with Mike provided her with the clarity she needed.

After being confronted by her colleagues (including a former one, Bonnie), Wendy starts to have doubts about what she should do. She speaks to Mike, believing that he will stop the book from publishing, but he turns it around on her and advises her that she might have to consider whether she should do it over whether she can do it. Eventually, Wendy returns to the temple and burns the book, realizing it had been nothing but an exploration of her ego. She is subsequently offered refuge.

Even though he is thoroughly defeated, Chuck has no desire to accept Mike’s proposition. He arranges a large screen to be placed in front of Mike’s home. When it is turned on, it begins to show how much money Mike has and how fast it is increasing. Mike earlier met with the Brooklyn Borough President about implementing “Mike Money,” a scheme to deal with income inequality. They arrived at an agreement, but Chuck’s actions once more hinder Mike’s plans, and the Brooklyn Borough President tells the billionaire that the agreement is nullified. At MPC, Mike starts the process of finding a successor for himself. He tells Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) and Philip that it will be one of them.

Billions Season 6 Episode 11 Ending: What Is Mike Prince Planning?

The ending of the 11th episode finally reveals Mike’s grand plan. He wants to be the President of the United States of America. And to achieve that, he has no qualms about spending an exorbitant amount of money. The Olympics was never his end game. It was only meant to serve as a stepping stone. After Chuck took that away from him, it became imperative that Mike Money got implemented. So, when the city-backed out, Mike decided to shoulder the burden by himself and spend $3 billion on the project. Apparently, Andy, his estranged wife, has always known about this, as has Scooter.

This is also why Mike refuses to make a deal with the Chinese delegation. Wags had gone to China on vacation. While he was there, he sets up a multi-billion-dollar deal. After Mike Money seemingly fails, Mike tells Wags to set up a meeting with the Chinese delegation. It turns out that he only agreed to meet so he could refuse them to their face. He later tells the media about this. When the news is published, Mike once more becomes a crowd favorite. Chuck, Dave, Taylor, and Philip realize Mike’s ultimate objective. For the former two, it brings the realization that their interest and broad interests now align. But for the latter two, this means an incredible opportunity. With Mike leaving, they will be in charge of the MPC soon.

Mike is aiming for the 2028 Presidential Election. He has even zeroed in on a catchphrase: “I Like Mike.” It’s may not be the most inventive one, but you rarely need your catchphrase to be inventive to win a race. All it needs to be is memorable.

