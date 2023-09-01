Billions Season 7 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, ‘Billions’ is a Showtime drama series. In earlier seasons, the plot revolves around the escalating enmity between Charles “Chuck” Rhoades, Jr. and Robert “Bobby” Axelrod. After the departure of Damian Lewis, the actor who portrays Axe, a new billionaire, Mike Prince, replaces him as Chuck’s primary adversary. In the seventh and final season, Axe returns as Prince sets off his campaign for the President of the United States, and Chuck returns to his old position as the US Attorney. In season 7 episode 4, ‘Hurricane Rosie,’ as a developing hurricane ravages parts of America, Prince’s fledgling campaign encounters difficulties on multiple fronts. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Billions’ season 7 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The episode begins with Karl attending a Gambling Anonymous meeting. In one of the previous episodes, Chuck encouraged his deputies to find him winnable cases, and Gambling Anonymous meetings are probably as good a place as any to find them. Karl does find something that piques his interest. One of the attendees speaks about how he lost everything in an NFT scam to Kai Huang Liu, who turns out to be the son of a Taiwanese billionaire with whom Prince has a close professional relationship. Sensing blood, Chuck and his team pounce on the opportunity, wanting to arrest Liu.

However, Karl later brings Chuck the news that Kai has fled. They ponder on the possibility of whether he is hiding before concluding that he is simply trying to flee the US jurisdiction. Chuck instructs Karl to look in every possible direction to find Kai’s whereabouts, and he does. It turns out that Kai has taken one of Prince’s private jets on his way back to Taipei.

Realizing that he now has an opportunity to collapse Prince’s campaign unto itself, Chuck moves fast. He and his people contact the FAA to ground the plane. When Prince finds out about this, he is already facing a different problem on the home front with the titular hurricane. Earlier in the episode, employees of MPC begin to make bets on the possible name of the hurricane and what category it will be. This continues until Philip and Taylor remind the others that if Hurricane Rosie is declared category 5, MPC is at risk of losing billions in insurance bonds. Prince is aware of the situation, and while ruthless options are available to negate it, Prince knows that he can’t try those because of his political campaign.

As the team braces for the loss of billions of dollars, Kate informs her boss of the brewing international crisis. Harboring a federal fugitive, which Kai is now, is a federal crime. It’s immaterial whether Prince didn’t have any prior knowledge about Kai borrowing his plane. His people thought it was Liu Sr. for whom the request was made. However, with someone like Chuck heading the prosecution, the legal ramifications are significant, not to mention the impact on Prince’s campaign, which will come to an unceremonious end.

Prince initially rejects the suggestion of handing Kai over to the authorities, knowing if he does that, not only his professional relationship with Liu will end, but also the business class of America, the votes of whom he is counting on in the upcoming election, will effectively castigate him. So, he orders the plane to remain in the sky but not leave the US jurisdiction. He also sends Kate to Chuck’s office to feel the atmosphere and register the company’s official position.

Billions Season 7 Episode 4 Ending: What Happens to Kai Huang Liu?

As mentioned above, Kai is the son of a Taiwanese billionaire with whom Prince has significant dealings. They have made billions of dollars together and intend to make billions more. However, Kai increasingly proves to be a liability for both his father and Prince. He got away with his NFT and crypto scams for a long time until he drew Karl’s attention, Karl recognized the value of the young man in his boss’ ongoing crusade against Prince. When Chuck issues an arrest warrant for Kai, he knows that Prince can’t simply give the young man up. He might attempt to be a statesman now but is ultimately a businessman and will not sabotage a carefully nurtured relationship with Liu Sr. Moreover, Chuck is aware that Prince has to consider his biggest political base: the business owners.

Ultimately, Prince finds a middle path. He contacts Liu Sr. and tells him that Kai has to be handed over to the US authorities. To compensate, he promises that Taiwan will be closer than ever to the United States under his presidency. This is a massive offer, given the geopolitical situation of the region and China’s looming presence. Prince also promises that he will ensure that Kai serves minimum time in the US prison, prompting Liu Sr. to agree to his proposal. Prince subsequently walks into the plane, which now has landed, and escorts Kai to Chuck and his people.

Does Wags Try to Sabotage Prince’s Campaign?

Yes, Wags tries to sabotage Prince’s campaign and nearly succeeds. As the category five designation for the hurricane would have cost billions to MPC, he effectively bribes the very person in charge of the designation, knowing that if this becomes public knowledge, Prince’s campaign will crash. Although Prince and his trusted lieutenants don’t realize that something else was behind Wag’s actions other than capitalistic greed, Wendy does and covers for him.

