Black Doves: Who is SY? Is Stephen Yarrick Dead? Who Kills Him?

The web of secrets and lies starts to come apart in Netflix’s ‘Black Doves’ when a civil servant is murdered on a park bench. The man, named Jason, turns out to be the lover of a spy named Helen Webb, who has been embedded with a prominent MP of the Conservative party, which leads her to embark on a path of vengeance. To figure out what Jason got involved in to get himself killed, Helen looks into his phone. In his conversations with a woman named Maggie, who was killed around the same time as Jason, Helen finds the mention of SY. When Helen figures out his identity, she discovers a shocking truth that escalates the danger tenfold. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Truth About SY Clears Up the Circumstances Around Jason’s Death

In her investigation, Helen discovers that Jason had been looking into the death of the Chinese ambassador. The ambassador’s daughter, Kai Ming Chen, was friends with Maggie, who kept a recorder in the room to get a scoop on Kai Ming, which she would sell to the paparazzi. The recorder caught the whole thing about the ambassador’s death, but more importantly, about the clean-up that followed. The man sent to do the clean-up was Stephen Yarrick, a minister in the British government. Maggie and Jason had been working with the journalist, Phillip, to expose Stephen and the others involved in the cover-up, and it was him that they talked about in their chats.

Helen makes the connection between SY and Stephen Yarrick when she eavesdrops on their conversation, in which Wallace talks about a video of Stephen, who has a connection to the Chinese. While Stephen refuses the existence of such a video, Helen doesn’t need any more confirmation to know that Jason has been looking into Stephen. Still, she needs to know for sure, which is why she sends Sam to do the job. He holds Stephen at gunpoint and asks him about the recording. However, Stephen seems to be more scared of the people who hired him to clean up than Sam, who has a gun to his head. This gives Sam the idea that perhaps they are messing with powers beyond their reach. Still, he keeps Stephen’s phone, and that’s when things get worse.

Helen’s Quest for Truth Costs Stephen His Life

While Sam was in the business of killing people, Helen knew that he couldn’t simply kill a Member of the Parliament. Moreover, she also felt weird about killing the guy whose children went to school with hers and with whom she’d celebrated Christmas. Whatever Stephen had done, they needed to find out in their own way and then use that information to make Stephen spill the truth. When he doesn’t name any names, they get a hold of his phone. One number stands out in his call log, and considering everything, Helen has no doubt that this is the person behind the murders. So, she sends that person a message, just a warning and a threat to show that she’s coming for them. However, she severely underestimates the enemy.

Helen’s argument about Stephen’s status as MP working as his armor turns to dust when it turns out that the enemy has captured Stephen. They are angry with him for letting his guard slip, giving Helen the chance to get to them. These people turn out to be the Clarks, the powerful crime syndicate considered basically invincible due to their connections. It seems that their pockets are so deep that they don’t need to worry about harming an MP, especially when he was working for them. To warn Helen, they send her the video of Stephen in which he is tortured. They give her a deadline for when she has to find and deliver the recording. Helen knows that the deadline is entirely implausible, and so do the Clarks, so they kill Stephen and send the video to Helen, who is horrified and also a bit scared, especially because she now knows that the enemy will not hesitate to hurt her or her family. But that is why, she concludes, she must stop them, once and for all.

