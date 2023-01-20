Blake Abbie Net Worth: How Did He Earn His Money?

Talking about influential Asian-Americans within New York City, New York, few are as well connected and respected as Blake Abbie. Apart from being a respectable figure in the publishing industry, he is also good friends with some of the best within the fashion world of the Big Apple. His recent appearance in Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire: New York’ helped him earn even more fans. Naturally, people are eager to know more about the reality TV star’s financial status and how much wealth he has accumulated. Well, we are here to explore the same!

How Did Blake Abbie Earn His Money?

While pursuing his education, Blake was determined to focus on his literary side, as well as his passion for music. He enrolled at Humboldt-Universität Zu Berlin for pursuing German Language and Literature Intensive Studies. While completing his C1 levels, the reality TV star primarily focused on the modernist writings of Bertolt Brecht. Blake was also a student at the University of British Columbia and earned his Bachelor of Music degree in Voice Performance and Germanic Studies. During this time, he was a part of the University Singers, Early Music Ensemble, and Chamber Choir. Thanks to his excellent work, the Netflix show cast member became a Ben Heppner Scholarship recipient and earned the German Faculty Undergraduate Research award.

In October 2011, Blake started his professional journey by becoming an Agency and Production Intern for Total Management in Paris, France. However, in March 2012, he left his job behind, moved to London, UK, and became an Accounts Assistant and Creative Copywriter for Saturday London. In the same month, he also became an Editorial and Digital Assistant for Industrie Magazine.

Blake left both of his jobs in January 2013 to become a Managing Editor and Creative Consultant for Ever Manifesto. At the same time, he also became Brand Consultant and Creative Producer for System Magazine. The latter organization also hired him for the post of Managing Editor. In January 2015, Blake once again moved, this time across the pond to New York. Leaving his previous jobs behind, he took up the role of Managing Editor for Document Journal, a post he held until July 2016.

Starting in January 2014, Blake became the Editor At Large for A Magazine Curated By and continues to hold the position as of writing. He has also been working as a Freelance Editor and Creative Consultant since January 2013. Interestingly, the reality TV star has also appeared briefly in projects like ‘Ming Tian Hui Hao De’ and ‘Meteor Garden’ and portrayed a variety of roles. In fact, he is affiliated with Innovative Artists in order to pursue acting.

Blake Abbie’s Net Worth

To understand just Blake’s net worth, one must take his multiple sources of income into consideration. An Editor at Large in New York earns an average of $75,000 per year. Additionally, Freelance Editors and Creative Consultants make an approximate annual amount of $75,000 and $65,000, respectively. However, we must also remember that Blake’s experience within the publishing industry is quite extensive, which likely helps him earn far more than the average pay rate. On top of that, we believe he also inherited a significant amount of money after his father’s sad demise in 2020. Adding up everything, we estimate Blake Abbie’s net worth to be close to $5 million.

